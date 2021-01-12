Drax Project And BROODS Presented By Corona At Coronet Peak

Two of New Zealand’s biggest acts, Drax Project and BROODS, will take centre stage at Coronet Peak on Sunday 21 March in an all-ages gig.

The double header, presented by Corona, is set to be one of the biggest music events held at Coronet Peak and the first major gig during summer operations.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr says he is stoked to secure such amazing Kiwi acts and is hoping they will draw a crowd from far and wide, especially over Otago Anniversary weekend.

“We’ve hosted some awesome artists up Coronet Peak during the winter season and hope to replicate the same atmosphere this summer.”

Tickets cost $80+ booking fee and include a Peak Gondola Sightseeing Pass, while return bus transport is available for $15+ booking fee. Registration for pre-sale tickets is available now at https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/coronetpeak-drax-project-broods/

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday 13 January from 7pm. General ticket sales go live from Thursday 14 January from 4pm.

