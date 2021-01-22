Blues Kick Off Season With Family-Friendly Blues Footy Fest

Following the Covid-19 related cancellation of the Blues sell-out clash against the Crusaders last August, a much-anticipated re-match will take centre stage at New Zealand’s first dedicated summer rugby festival, the Blues Footy Fest.

More than just a game, the Blues Footy Fest is being held at Eden Park on Saturday 20 February 2021.

Fans are being encouraged to bring the whole whanau and arrive well before the 3.35pm kick off (gates open at 1pm) so that they can enjoy the Kids Zone, live local music, food trucks, garden bar, marketplace and much more, whilst supporting community charities and businesses.

Andrew Hore, Chief Executive Officer, the Blues says; “After the tough year that was, we wanted to reward our loyal fans with more than the highly anticipated Crusaders vs Blues re-match. The Blues Footy Fest embodies our Blues ethos. It’s about celebrating and giving back to our whanau and local community by helping those who continue to do it tough.”

When the game kicks off at 3:35pm, fans will be thrilled to see appearances from All Blacks on both sides who will be looking to play their first games of the 2021 season on Eden Park’s new field.

There will also be an opportunity post-game for fans to get autographs with the players and return to the fun of the Blues Footy Fest which is expected to wind up at 7.30pm.

“We are one of the few places in the world that find ourselves lucky enough to be able to hold a mass sporting event such as this so we felt we had a responsibility to give back to others. With this in mind, we welcome fans, families and friends to join us in showing the country, and the world, just what it means to be in the 09 for a summer rugby festival,” says Andrew Hore.

A portion of ticket sales from the Blues Footy Fest will be donated to children’s charities; I Have a Dream Charitable Trust and KidsCan.

The Blues have also partnered with the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Supporters who buy a ticket to the Blues Footy Fest will have the opportunity to gift a $9 ticket, which the Graeme Dingle Foundation will provide to a deserving young Aucklander who would not otherwise have had the opportunity to attend.

Sian Neary, General Manager, Graeme Dingle Foundation says; “We are really proud to be partnering with the Blues for the Blues Footy Fest. Not everyone gets the same start in life, and for some of our rangatahi, this ticket donation will enable them to experience not just the excitement that comes from a live Blues game for the first time, but also to take part in what it set to be a fun filled community event.”

Already 18,000 fans who had purchased tickets to the cancelled game in August have transferred their tickets to the Blues Footy Fest.

Tickets are at the family friendly price of $20 for adults and free for accompanying children with each adult ticket purchased. To avoid the stress of driving, simply show your match ticket and enjoy free travel on Auckland Transport.

Visit Ticketmaster.co.nz for tickets.

About The Graeme Dingle Foundation

The Graeme Dingle Foundation runs a suite of school-based programmes across the country which include Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator and Project K. Their programmes use inspirational classroom leaders and world-class mentors to help our young people keep on track, learn good values and set goals for the future. By helping young people build resilience, self-belief and life skills, the Foundation’s programmes empower them to succeed and overcome life’s obstacles. For more information please visit - dinglefoundation.org.nz/

About I Have a Dream Charitable Trust

Using an evidence-based, whole-child approach, the I Have a Dream Charitable Trust works with Kiwi kids for up to 15 years, from their first years at school until they move on to tertiary study or employment. They provide wraparound services and do whatever it takes to keep each of their young Dreamers on track – because they believe that giving kids access to the support and resources they need will lead to improved academic and life success. They are currently working with four schools north of Whangarei and making a positive difference to the lives of over 850 Kiwi kids and their whanau. For more information visit- https://ihaveadream.org.nz/

About KidsCan

KidsCan is New Zealand’s leading charity dedicated to helping Kiwi kids affected by poverty. They help children experiencing hardship by providing food, jackets, shoes and health products to schools and early childhood centres across New Zealand. With these essentials, kids can participate in learning and have the opportunity for a better future. Visit www.kidscan.org.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

