Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Fringe Festival Responds To Alert Level Change

Monday, 15 February 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Fringe

Following the government announcement yesterday that Auckland will now be in COVID Lockdown level 3, the Auckland Fringe Festival are working with all artists and venue partners to determine event capacities for online delivery or postponement for events planned on Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February, and further as required. This process will ensure as much of the festival can be seen as safely and responsibly as possible.

Auckland Fringe runs across many venues throughout Tāmaki Makaurau and the programme includes many different styles of events that can be delivered in different capacities. Once alert levels allow, Auckland Fringe festival as a whole will continue on until 6 March to hold space for artists and audiences as restrictions allow.

As all Fringe performers have individual contracts with venues, ticket-holders are advised to contact venues directly for any further information regarding their tickets for cancelled or postponed events. Auckland Fringe will continue to update their website as the situation unfolds with further information.

Auckland Fringe have a commitment to supporting the hauora/wellbeing needs of its artists, audiences and the wider Tāmaki community. Their main hauora partnership is with Changing Minds and they have shared free hauora/wellness workshops for both artists and audiences on Facebook, available on the Changing Minds website, to support the community’s wellbeing needs at this time.

Check out the full Auckland Fringe programme at www.aucklandfringe.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Fringe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 