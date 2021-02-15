Auckland Fringe Festival Responds To Alert Level Change

Following the government announcement yesterday that Auckland will now be in COVID Lockdown level 3, the Auckland Fringe Festival are working with all artists and venue partners to determine event capacities for online delivery or postponement for events planned on Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February, and further as required. This process will ensure as much of the festival can be seen as safely and responsibly as possible.

Auckland Fringe runs across many venues throughout Tāmaki Makaurau and the programme includes many different styles of events that can be delivered in different capacities. Once alert levels allow, Auckland Fringe festival as a whole will continue on until 6 March to hold space for artists and audiences as restrictions allow.

As all Fringe performers have individual contracts with venues, ticket-holders are advised to contact venues directly for any further information regarding their tickets for cancelled or postponed events. Auckland Fringe will continue to update their website as the situation unfolds with further information.

Auckland Fringe have a commitment to supporting the hauora/wellbeing needs of its artists, audiences and the wider Tāmaki community. Their main hauora partnership is with Changing Minds and they have shared free hauora/wellness workshops for both artists and audiences on Facebook, available on the Changing Minds website, to support the community’s wellbeing needs at this time.

Check out the full Auckland Fringe programme at www.aucklandfringe.co.nz

© Scoop Media

