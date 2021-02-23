Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Andrew Fagan & The People Announce April Tour

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: Plus1

Andrew Fagan and his band return to venues across the North Island in April to perform songs from his solo and Mockers years, and celebrate acclaimed new album Act Normal.

Tour dates are:

Fri 9 APR WINE CELLAR Auckland

Sat 10 APR JAM FACTORY Tauranga

Wed 14 APR NIVARA LOUNGE Hamilton

Thur 15 APR TWO MILE SAILING CLUB Taupo

FRI 16 APR HAUMOANA HALL Hawkes Bay

Sat 17 APR MEOW Wellington

Sun 18 APR SNAILS, Palmerston North

Tickets on sale from 8am today at Plus1.co.nz here: https://www.plus1.co.nz/andrewfagan

Fagan’s career spans over 40 years, from his time as frontman of punk group The Ambitious Vegetables, pop-rockers The Mockers, to his ongoing solo career.

His solo material over the years - performed with his band Fagan and The People - includes laconic social commentary classics such as Exciting, Astonishment, Now You Know, Blame Me, Get Light, Religion, Jerusalem, and On Channel Me.

New album Act Normal was released on the cusp of lockdown, so the band are jumping out of their skins for this delayed release tour.

To coincide with Fagan’s first live shows in 14 months, new single You’ll Be Fine will be released in early March.

Fagan’s band features Darryn Harkness (New Telepathics, Loud Ghost), Kurt Shanks (stellar*), Joe Dekkers- Reihanna, and John Murray.

“Andrew Fagan was king for a day as The People rose, played, and sang along, with him as he rocked the Anthology Lounge with his usual bravado, elegance and regency,” David Boyle, Radio 13, February 2020.

This tour is made possible by the Aotearoa Touring Programme.

Watch:

Andrew Fagan & The People – Act Normal (single): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQATNMiL3_w

Andrew Fagan: Exciting (single): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOCZ8iYZ9A0

Andrew Fagan in The Mockers, One Black Friday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6Ycs9WjCdc

Complete tour information is at plus1.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Plus1 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 