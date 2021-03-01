Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Outerfields2021 | Covid-19 Level Changes. New Show Date Announced.

Monday, 1 March 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: Outerfields2021

Outerfields2021 has been moved to the new pre-confirmed COVID-19 delay date of Saturday 4th December 2021.

In compliance with Auckland’s Level 3 status we are unable to hold Outerfields2021 this Saturday.

All purchased tickets remain valid for the new show date of Saturday 4th December.

The event proudly boasts an incredible live music lineup headlined by BENEE and Fat Freddy’s Drop and also features Aldous Harding, The Beths, Ladyhawke, Montell2099, Paige, Church & AP, Harper Finn, LAIIKA and DJ Benny Salvador. The day promises to cater to music fans of all stripes, mixing many of this country’s most acclaimed musical exports alongside the freshest names on the scene.

Outerfields2021 runs for a full day, with more than 12 hours of music from gates at 10.30am till 11pm. The event is GA, all ages, and fully licensed with abundant food vendors on offer amongst local artist installations, complementing the local sounds in the suburb.

Outerfields2021 is proud to support the work of MusicHelps, our partner charity. MusicHelps financially supports entities that use the power of music to change the lives of New Zealanders in need, and provides emergency assistance to kiwi music people experiencing extreme hardship and illness. Through its MusicHelpsLive campaign, MusicHelps has helped and continues to help people and businesses in the New Zealand live music community whose livelihoods have been shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

