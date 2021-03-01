Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 1st March 2021

Monday, 1 March 2021, 10:48 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Dr Rawiri Jansen confronts the possibility of this latest COVID-19 outbreak getting worse. He says we could see an extension of the lockdown in Auckland.

Tamaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare joins Dale to discuss his whakaaro on Auckland's lockdown and what whanau can do to stay safe.

Manukau Urban Maori Authority chair Bernie O'Donnell tunes in to discuss how vulnerable whanau can access support through the organisation.

Maori Council Executive Director Matthew Tukaki discusses the council elections that took place over the weekend, and the changes he's hoping to see come out of his role as chairman of the ministerial advisory board at Oranga Tamariki.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff discusses his desire for the city to be at the top of the priority list for the country's vaccine roll-out campaign.

Deputy Director-General of Māori Health John Whaanga talks about how Maori will factor into the vaccine roll-out scheme.

And Maori Heritage council member Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish tunes in to talk about her opposition to a memorial being erected in Parnell's Dove-Myer Robinson Park near a former Pa site.

'Kia kaha ki te kōrero Māori'

Papaki ngā tai o mihi,

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Radio Waatea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 