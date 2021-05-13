Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orchestra Wellington Opens Season 2021 With Carmina Burana

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

Orchestra Wellington's 2021 season gets off to a thunderous start next weekend.

Music Director Marc Taddei leads massed musical forces of the Orchestra, Wellington Young Voices and the Orpheus Choir in the choral colossus, Carmina Burana.

With one of the best-known choruses in music, “O Fortuna”, the Carl Orff masterpiece is an irresistible whirlwind of power and colour.

And in an added coup, Orchestra Wellington have signed up Lexus Song Quest winner and Sol3 Mio member, Amitai Pati, making his solo concert debut with the orchestra singing tenor.

The concert on May 22 at the Michael Fowler Centre lifts the curtain on the Orchestra’s Virtuoso 2021 Season.

“Virtuoso, is there a more powerful or evocative word in Classical Music?” says Taddei.

“It brings with it the weight of expectation, an acknowledgement of artistry, and the sense of wonder that comes from sheer physical mastery.”

The assembled soloists play significant parts in the spectacle, not without some considerable vocal challenges.

Soprano Amelia Berry has the part of the young maiden in Carmina Burana. She’s appearing directly from the Opera House stage as Donna Anna in the acclaimed Don Giovanni production by Wellington Opera.

New Zealander Christian Thurston, fresh from playing the title role in Don Giovanni, sings the baritone. A graduate of the Minnesota Opera Resident Artist Programme, in Carmina, Thurston represents the maiden’s love interest.

Like many fine Kiwi singers, Tenor Amitai Pati, is back home due to the Covid pandemic. Before that turned the world upside town he had been enjoying success with the San Francisco Opera.

Even those unfamiliar with classical music will immediately recognise Carmina Burana. Its big chorus numbers have formed the soundtrack to sports events, video games, commercials, movies and even the Simpsons.

The concert opens with Bartok’s Cantata Profana, a work premiered in London in 1934. Featuring tenor, baritone, choir and orchestra, the large-scale piece tells the story of a father and his nine sons who go out to hunt a stag but are themselves transformed into deer.

Subtitled “The Magical Deer”, Cantata Profana was inspired by Romanian Christmas stories and pagan mythological motifs.

Orchestra Wellington is joined by a team of stunning guest soloists, the Orpheus Choir and Wellington Young Voices in the 2021 Season Opener, Virtuoso Voices.

 

ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents

Virtuoso Voices – Carmina Burana
Saturday 22 May, 7:30pm
Michael Fowler Centre
Music Director, Marc Taddei

Amelia Berry, soprano
Amitai Pati, tenor
Christian Thurston, Baritone
Orpheus Choir of Wellington
Wellington Young Voices

Bartok – Cantata Profana

Orff – Carmina Burana

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Orchestra Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 