Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 16 May

This Sunday on Q+A with Jack Tame

GAZA

As the conflict in Gaza escalates, concerns are growing about a new war in the Middle East. We speak to Israeli journalist Shai Gal in Tel Aviv.

SHANE RETI

His party leader’s accusing the Government of pursuing a separatist agenda for Māori; does Shane Reti stand with Judith Collins on that?

BUDGET PREVIEW

No coalition constraints this time: Independent economist Cameron Bagrie assesses what we should expect from Grant Robertson’s first Budget.

ALCOHOL & SPORT

Chloe Swarbrick’s proposing to restrict alcohol sponsorship and advertising around sport; will MPs support such a bill?

POLICE ASSOCATION

There’s frustration within police ranks that they aren't all being prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations: Police Association’s Chris Cahill is with us.

FIRST-TERM FACES:

Southland’s Joseph Mooney gets a visit from Whena Owen in our ongoing series about the new MPs in Parliament.

