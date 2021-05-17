Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Tussock Country Events Now Sold Out

Monday, 17 May 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Tussock Country Music Festival

Top Paddock Music Festival tickets are now sold out.

The inaugural New Zealand country music festival, Tussock Country, is set to pack the Southland town of Gore to the rafters at the end of this month, with two of its headline events now sold out.

850 tickets have been sold to the dance-party styled event, Top Paddock, to be held on Saturday May 29th at the Gore Town & Country Stadium.

Top Paddock delivers a dynamic line-up of national country music stars and is a driving force behind the new-country-pop-rock movement in New Zealand, giving fresh meaning to what country music looks and sounds like.

The 2021 Top Paddock artist line-up includes Jody Direen, Jenny Mitchell, Cam Scott, Jaydin Shingleton, Arun O’Connor and Hannah May.

“The Top Paddock sell out two weeks prior to the event is a testament to the fact that the country music culture in New Zealand is evolving, growing and crossing over. It’s a really exciting time for the fans and artists”, says headlining artist Direen.

In addition, 444 tickets have been snapped up to the NZ Country Music Awards, a gala event held at Gore’s St James Theatre on Thursday June 3rd.

Patrons will walk the red carpet and celebrate New Zealand’s brightest country music talent with a feast of performances from award finalists and special guests.

After a glittering evening of entertainment, award winners are announced for the MLT Songwriting Award for best unrecorded song, the APRA Best Country Song award and the Award for Recorded Music NZ Best Country Artist.

NZ Country Music Festival Trust chairman Jeff Rea said additional Tussock Country events including the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Finals, Old Hokonui Whiskey & Food Match Event and Tea at Three with Jenny Mitchell are also looking likely to sell out in the coming days.

“Ticket sales are doing exceptionally well. They’ve certainly passed our expectations,” Mr Rea said.

“It’s a fantastic result so far.”

The first 9-day Tussock Country Music Festival is being held from May 29th until June 6th in Gore. It features a mix of over thirty traditional and new country music events, alongside a stunning line-up of professional country musicians and activities. Tickets are still available for many of the events at www.tussockcountry.nz.

