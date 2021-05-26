Friends! The Musical Parody -- Level 1 Means The Tour's On!

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way! Not even Phoebe with all her psychic connections could have foretold the events of the past 12 months.

We hope you’re ready to laugh again. We sure are.

And if you're amped for this week's release of the Friends Reunion Special, you should be just as excited about the stage show touring New Zealand this September and October.

Friends! The Musical Parody, the outrageous musical that lovingly lampoons one of TV’s all-time greatest shows that we couldn’t bring you last year (because of you know what!), is going to become a reality ... just like the long anticipated TV reunion.

I mean, isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

Friends! The Musical Parody takes a hilarious look and remembers the TV phenomenon that ruled the 90s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe. Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990’s Manhattan.

Friends! The Musical Parody is an hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee show, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in a delightful musical parody that harnesses the nostalgia for the iconic TV show and takes it to hilarious new places. Friends! The Musical Parody is lead by a talented cast who nail the quirks, the mannerisms and the catchphrases of our favourite characters.

Now it’s your chance to be part of the next chapter in the Friends saga. It’s the cliff hanger episode. The one you don’t want to miss! Once you see it, Friends! The Musical Parody will make your day, your week, your month, or even your year!

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll Unagi!

With friends like these, who needs television? PIVOT!

