Celebrate And Support NZ Music T-shirt Day Tomorrow

NZ Music T-Shirt Day returns tomorrow to close NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa with a nationwide celebration of local music and how it can make a positive difference in our lives. NZ Music T-Shirt Day aims to raise funds for MusicHelps, a charity launched to assist those most vulnerable in the Aotearoa music industry through projects that use the power of music to help and heal. The foundation aids everyone in the industry, from the musicians to crew and everyone in between, who work tirelessly to bring Kiwis the music they love.

Kiwi musician and 2021 Taite Music Prize winner Reb Fountain says “It’s been a tough road for many folks over the past year. For those who work in the creative arts to those who find solace in music - we’ve all been challenged with our changing world. I’ve been honoured to witness the support MusicHelps has offered the creative arts community - from helping venues stay afloat to providing essential counselling services, from offering music therapy to helping prevent sexual harm in the music industry. MusicHelps cares and here’s our chance to lend them our support to keep fighting the good fight."

For MusicHelps to continue providing these crucial services, we need the country’s support. Dig out your favourite NZ music merch and support the cause by texting MUSIC to 2448 to make a $3 donation to the MusicHelps fundraiser. It’s not too late to create a team in your workplace, school, whānau or friends! Share the love on your social networks and your followers will be able to donate to your team, potentially earning you a place on the Honour Roll. Find out more about creating a team over on the NZ Music T-Shirt Day website.

Get your last minute shirt at the Flying Out pop-up store in the See.Do.Auckland space in Britomart train station on Friday morning.

Check out the NZ Music T-Shirt Day website here.

Watch a video from Paora ‘P Digsss’ Apera (Shapeshifter) about NZ Music T-Shirt Day here



