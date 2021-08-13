Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating The 13th German Film Festival In New Zealand

Friday, 13 August 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Goethe-Institut New Zealand

Eleven movies and three countries – from the 13th of August to the 26th of September, you can see the newest movies from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In cooperation with the embassies of these three nations, the Goethe-Institut, which is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, will present a selection of German-language films in cinemas in Auckland, Arrowtown, Christchurch, Dunedin, Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth and Wellington from 13 August to 14 September.

After the success of running a hybrid festival last year, the Goethe-Institut is delighted to also present an online festival from 17 to 26 September. Festival entry as well as VOD access is free – thanks to the generosity of our partners and sponsors.

This year the festival opens to the public in Dunedin’s Metro Cinema on Friday, 13 August with the entertaining rom-com HELLO AGAIN – A WEDDING A DAY by director Maggie Peren. Protagonist Zazie is convinced that nobody needs „the great love” until she is invited to her best friend Philipp’s wedding and finds herself caught in a time loop.

Austrian feature FOX IN A HOLE tells the story of ambitious teacher Hannes Fuchs whose new job is quite unusual: It is the prison school of the young offender part of a big prison in Vienna. There Fuchs meets headstrong prison teacher Elisabeth Berger, who by employing unconventional teaching methods keeps her students and prison officers occupied.

Celebrated Swiss directors Ramon and Silvan Zürcher who won the Best Directors’ Award at the Berlin International Film Festival Encounters section this year are featured with the visually striking feature THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER, the second instalment of a trilogy about human connectedness.

Sport documentary THE MIRACLE OF TAIPEH looks back to 1981 when Taiwan invited women to a first World Cup in women’s soccer – at a time when the German Football Association (DFB) tolerated rather than promoted women’s football. Former German players tell of the absurd conditions under which they fought for their great dream of representing their country, against all odds and with a good portion of humour.

Full programme: http://www.goethe.de/nz/germanfilmfestival

