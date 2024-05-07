Synthony Announces World-first New Show: Synthony Pride



SYNTHONY is set to capture hearts and minds again with a world-first new show, “SYNTHONY PRIDE” on Saturday the 3rd of August at Auckland’s Spark Arena, celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities, artists, performers & anthems.

SYNTHONY PRIDE aims to honour the queer impact on dance music and nightlife, paying homage to the development of house music and pop anthems.

The much-loved SYNTHONY brand promises an all-new set list of 30 Pride inspired tracks covering music by Kylie Minogue, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Martin Solveig, Madonna, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Calvin Harris, and more, plus some classic SYNTHONY bangers.

An extraordinary experience for the 10,000 people who will attend, SYNTHONY PRIDE will reimagine the world’s biggest dance and pop anthems with the power of the Auckland Philharmonia, Auckland’s professional orchestra, along with instrumentalists, guest vocalists and artists, including, Boh Runga, Harper Finn, Kita Mean, Jordan Eskra, Jujulipps, Anita Wig’lit, Paige, Hugo Grrrl, Greg Gould, Mean Gurls, Miss Geena, David Fung and more to be announced.

SYNTHONY PRIDE will be an unforgettable night for all music fans and a celebration of the vibrant and inclusive spirit of the rainbow community.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of creating the SYNTHONY PRIDE show. SYNTHONY stands as the ultimate celebration of dance music in NZ, and I'm deeply honoured that the entire SYNTHONY team acknowledges and embraces the vibrant influence of gay culture on nightlife and dance music! It is a huge moment!” Jordan Eskra, Creative Director of SYNTHONY PRIDE, Director of Theta Project.

“Some of the best parties I’ve DJed over the last 20+ years have been rainbow events, from the early days of the Hero parties, to annual Pride events. So, when I took on the role as music director for SYNTHONY I really wanted to do a party that embraces the music and culture of the rainbow community and of course reimagine some of those iconic Pride anthems with our orchestra. Working hand in hand with members of the Rainbow community, our team has been working overtime to craft the new SYNTHONY PRIDE setlist, featuring 30 brand-new tracks and the same high-octane magic that fans always expect," says Dick Johnson, SYNTHONY Music Director.

SYNTHONY PRIDE, presented by Manuka Pharm and produced and promoted by Duco Touring will deliver a completely reinvented SYNTHONY arena experience like no other.

