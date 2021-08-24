Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealanders Eager To Get Back Into Outdoor Life

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: Smartgrass

Despite New Zealand weathering the Covid-19 pandemic better than many other countries, the pandemic has still taken a toll on both the nation and individuals. Aside from the obvious socioeconomic impact of the virus, one key area that has been negatively affected by the pandemic has been individuals’ levels of physical activity.

While some have reported increasing their physical activity during lockdown, others have noted a decrease in their daily movement. The shift in 2020 to remote work and the call to avoid leaving the house as much as possible led to many individuals becoming far more sedentary. This has been especially true for those who generally find exercise easier in a group setting (e.g., attending gym classes or playing a team sport).

School-going children have also had less opportunity to get in daily exercise, as schools have been closed during lockdowns. This has meant that the time they would have usually spent playing on their school sports fields or playgrounds has, instead, been taken up with home-based, indoor activities.

Once New Zealand has overcome this latest outbreak, many New Zealanders are aiming to, once again, begin to improve their fitness levels. Since the country is currently moving into summer, this aim may prove easier, with there being many options for outdoor activities (e.g., hiking, kayaking, or playing frisbee in the park) across the country. And, as more people get vaccinated, the more chances there will be to again partake in group or team-based activities.

For those looking to ‘catch-up’ their fitness and maintain it into the winter months of next year, there are also indoor options to choose from, including going to the gym, practicing martial arts, and/or joining an indoor hockey or cricket club. Since being active can help to improve overall physical and mental health and wellbeing, the more active New Zealanders become, the higher the chances of the country ultimately overcoming the negative impacts of the pandemic.

