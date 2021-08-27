Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 29 August

This Sunday on Q+A

This weekend’s Our Future: Tō Tātou anamata special looks at the big questions around superannuation, whether it is affordable for future generations, and whether it is fair for those getting it now.

We’ll have discussions from a panel including economist Brad Olsen, Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki CEO Tama Potaka, and David Marshall from Grey Power.

Later in the show Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni is interviewed, and then joins the panel.

And there will also be glimpses at life on super from Whena Owen in the Bay of Plenty, and how New Zealand’s system compares to the rest of the world from Connor Stirling.

Q+A With Jack Tame - 9am, Sunday, TVNZ 1

Funded by NZ On Air.

