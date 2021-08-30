Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 Submission Deadline Now Extended

Monday, 30 August 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: International Youth Silent Film Festival

Organisers of the International Youth Silent Film Festival (IYSFF) New Zealand Nationals have announced the submission deadline has been extended by two weeks due to the current Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions.

Submissions for the 2021 competition will now close at midnight on Tuesday 14 September. For more information or to enter, visit the IYSSF’s global website at www.makesilentfilm.com

Tauranga’s award-winning venue, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, is the home of the IYSFF in Aotearoa, and its manager Reena Snook said extending the deadline by two weeks was the right decision to make under the circumstances.

“The IYSFF NZ team know it is a very stressful and difficult time for everyone in Aotearoa.

“We want our young Kiwi filmmakers to have the opportunity to produce the best film possible, and we feel extending the deadline by an extra two weeks will help them to achieve that.”

The IYSFF is an annual global competition challenging filmmakers, aged 20 and under (as of April 15, 2021) from across the United States of America, Montenegro, Hungary, Australia, The United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed specifically for the festival.

Once submissions close, a panel will then select the top 15 films to be screened and celebrated at the IYSFF NZ National Awards Final at Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, on Thursday 11 November 2021. Not only are there 10 category awards up for grabs, the Top Two Kiwi films will also represent Aotearoa at the IYSFF Global Awards 2022 held in Portland, Oregon, US.

Snook believes the IYSFF is an amazing opportunity for young creatives to share their stories and imagination with Aotearoa and the world.

“The IYSFF NZ is a perfect platform for young Kiwis to express their unique perspective on issues currently facing our communities, country and the world, through a creative and inspiring medium.

“On behalf of the IYSFF NZ team and Baycourt I want to wish all our filmmakers the best of luck this year.”

The IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 is delivered with support from major media partner The Breeze Tauranga 95.8FM.

For rules, soundtracks, or to make a submission visit the IYSFF’s website at www.makesilentfilm.com or for more information about the IYSFF NZ National 2020 competition visit www.baycourt.co.nz/youth/iysff-nz-nationals

LINKS:

IYSFF NZ National Finalists films – 2016 to 2019

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from International Youth Silent Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 