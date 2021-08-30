IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 Submission Deadline Now Extended

Organisers of the International Youth Silent Film Festival (IYSFF) New Zealand Nationals have announced the submission deadline has been extended by two weeks due to the current Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions.

Submissions for the 2021 competition will now close at midnight on Tuesday 14 September. For more information or to enter, visit the IYSSF’s global website at www.makesilentfilm.com

Tauranga’s award-winning venue, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, is the home of the IYSFF in Aotearoa, and its manager Reena Snook said extending the deadline by two weeks was the right decision to make under the circumstances.

“The IYSFF NZ team know it is a very stressful and difficult time for everyone in Aotearoa.

“We want our young Kiwi filmmakers to have the opportunity to produce the best film possible, and we feel extending the deadline by an extra two weeks will help them to achieve that.”

The IYSFF is an annual global competition challenging filmmakers, aged 20 and under (as of April 15, 2021) from across the United States of America, Montenegro, Hungary, Australia, The United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand to create a three-minute silent film set to one of 10 musical scores composed specifically for the festival.

Once submissions close, a panel will then select the top 15 films to be screened and celebrated at the IYSFF NZ National Awards Final at Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, on Thursday 11 November 2021. Not only are there 10 category awards up for grabs, the Top Two Kiwi films will also represent Aotearoa at the IYSFF Global Awards 2022 held in Portland, Oregon, US.

Snook believes the IYSFF is an amazing opportunity for young creatives to share their stories and imagination with Aotearoa and the world.

“The IYSFF NZ is a perfect platform for young Kiwis to express their unique perspective on issues currently facing our communities, country and the world, through a creative and inspiring medium.

“On behalf of the IYSFF NZ team and Baycourt I want to wish all our filmmakers the best of luck this year.”

The IYSFF NZ Nationals 2021 is delivered with support from major media partner The Breeze Tauranga 95.8FM.

For rules, soundtracks, or to make a submission visit the IYSFF’s website at www.makesilentfilm.com or for more information about the IYSFF NZ National 2020 competition visit www.baycourt.co.nz/youth/iysff-nz-nationals

