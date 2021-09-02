NZSO cancels Dunedin and Invercargill concerts in September

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa has cancelled concerts in Dunedin and Invercargill in September due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The NZSO was to perform the concerts Town and Country and Peter and the Wolf in Dunedin and Invercargill 23-25 September, as well as a daytime Relaxed Concert in Dunedin on 24 September.

The concerts were part of the NZSO’s Setting Up Camp tour and were previously postponed from dates in March because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to their size, the concerts can only be performed to a live audience at Alert Level 1. The NZSO made the difficult decision to cancel the concerts as a return to Alert Level 1 is uncertain this month.

While the NZSO knows audiences in Dunedin and Invercargill will be very disappointed at the cancellations, the Orchestra is working hard to see if it can bring other concerts to both cities later this year.

The NZSO has added South Island dates, which includes Dunedin on 7 November, for its hit

Four Seasons

tour–featuring performances of Vivaldi’s famous

The Four Seasons

and tango composer Astor Piazzolla’s

The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

.

