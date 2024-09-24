Circus And Dance Festival Set To Wow Raglan

In the midst of tempestuous Spring weather, there is another storm coming. The second annual Freedom2Fly Fest is set to take Raglan by storm in 2024, bringing together a vibrant mix of circus and dance performances. In addition to high-level professional artists, the festival also showcases youth and amateaur performers, celebrating artistic spirit and fostering creativity.

Freedom2Fly is Raglan’s curriculum dance and circus school, owned and operated by husband and wife team Jess and Jair Ramirez. Born in Te Awamutu, Jess started her globetrotting performing career as a dancer. Colombian born Jair is an internationally acclaimed circus performer. The couple met while performing on cruise ships, returning to New Zealand in 2017 to be closer to Jess’ family and start one of their own. Jess and Jair will open the festival with their show, the Balancing Act on 7th November.

Over the past five years, Freedom2Fly has built from a few classes a week to a packed weekly timetable seeing over 200 local kids train in various disciplines, ranging from aerial silks to ballet and acrobatics. Students will perform in the festival as part of the dance and circus student showcases. The festival provides these students with an opportunity to take the stage and share their talents in front of an audience, helping them build confidence and camaraderie.

The festival lineup has something for everyone, including family friendly Monroe’s Happy hour, a zany circus and comedy act. For the adults, two Cabaret Nights star stud the lineup on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November. Cabaret Night includes an unforgettable show of comedy, burlesque, dance and circus arts from some of the best acts in New Zealand. Following the cabaret there will be a live DJ to keep the party going. There will also be a number of workshops available over the festival timetable from clowning to hula hooping and more.

New for this year’s festival will be a street busking day on Sunday 10th November, including a performance by Freedom2Fly’s adult aerial circus students. This all-women crew will present their family friendly show, “Bedtime Stories”, about all the hijinks that happen while trying to get kids to bed.

At the heart of Freedom2Fly Fest is the belief in the importance of inspiring the next generation of artists and fostering community engagement. This dynamic blend of grassroots and professional artistry ensures that the festival will entertain, inspire, and leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

To continue bringing this unique festival to life, Freedom2Fly Fest is actively seeking support from the wider Waikato community. Those who appreciate performing arts and are passionate about nurturing youth talent are encouraged to get involved, whether through sponsorship, volunteering, or attending the festival.

See the lineup and get tickets here: Freedom2Fly FEST 2024 | Humanitix

For more details on how you can support or attend, visit www.freedom2fly.co.nz or contact jair@freedom2fly.co.nz.

