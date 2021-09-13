Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New World Partners With SIX60 For Limited-Edition Collectors’ Item

Monday, 13 September 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Marking the start of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, New World has partnered with Aotearoa’s biggest band, SIX60, to celebrate their first original bilingual track, ‘Pepeha’ – currently the #1 NZ Single*.

SIX60 have created a Limited-Edition collectors’ item booklet for ‘Pepeha’, which is being sold through New World stores and online shop. The booklet includes a download of the ‘Pepeha’ song, chords and lyrics so you can learn to play it, each band members’ individual pepeha, plus exclusive photos, designs and a foldout SIX60 poster.

Proceeds from the sale of the booklet will go to the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre, which helps bring accessible music therapy to all people, especially those with disabilities.

New World Head of Marketing & Customer Experience Pippa Prain says “It’s an honour to be able to work with SIX60 to support te reo Māori through this beautiful waiata. Pepeha is such an important and relevant song for us as New Zealanders right now. It’s about bringing us together and celebrating the place we are lucky enough to call home.”

“Being 100% New Zealand owned and operated, New World are committed to, not only being a part of our communities, but uplifting them during this challenging time, and we think Pepeha is a real reflection of that idea.”

“We are so excited to share the Limited-Edition collectors item with our customers, and at the same time, be able to support the wonderful work the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre does” finishes Prain.

The bilingual single was inspired by the band’s cultural journey over the last two years. The new anthemic waiata links significant things – prestige, love, and family – with the environment and to our ancestors.

Lead singer Matiu Walters says he was inspired by the response to ‘Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō’ and the ‘Waiata / Anthems’ album and wanted to create more music intertwined with te reo. “I wanted to try to write a pepeha for all New Zealanders, whether you were born here, or you moved here and decided to make Aotearoa your home.”

Dame Hinewehi Mohi, founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre and member of the Waiata / Anthems coalition, which the SIX60 track ‘Pepeha’ is a part of, says it’s wonderful to have New World on board supporting the project. “Pepeha is a celebration of Aotearoa and our sense of belonging. To have all the proceeds from the exclusive collectors pack going to the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre is amazing. It will help us continue changing lives through music.”

The Limited-Edition collectors pack is on sale for $4,99 and is available exclusively at New World stores and at the New World online shop, from Monday 13th September, the first day of Māori Language Week. Ask at checkout for availability, and as it’s a Limited-Edition collectors’ item, stock is limited, so it’s best to get in quick!

____

New World online shop: www.newworld.co.nz/shop

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori/Māori Language Week runs 13-19 September: https://www.tetaurawhiri.govt.nz/

Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust: https://www.rmtc.org.nz/

*Correct at time of writing - check reference nztop40.co.nz/chart/nzsingles

