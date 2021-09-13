Celebrate Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori With TVNZ

Celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 (Māori Language Week) with TVNZ and enjoy a raft of new and existing content. From dedicated storytelling in te Reo Māori and subtitling on Shortland Street, to new show launches and promo takeovers, Te Reo Tātaki (TVNZ) wants to help get Kiwis speaking te Reo Māori this September.

The normalisation of Māori language has been part of the show’s world since receptionist, Marj Rasch, answered the phone “Kia ora Shortland Street”, more than two decades ago. And this Māori Language Week the Kiwi soap will mark the occasion by fully integrating the language into each episode over the course of the week.

“Shortland Street consistently acknowledges and celebrates the Māori language as a unique cultural treasure for all New Zealanders by regularly featuring the use of te Reo.

“To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021, not only will Shortland Street tell a complete story predominantly in te Reo, but for the first time, we will also subtitle the entire week of episodes in the language,” comments Oliver Driver, Producer.

Te Reo Māori subtitles will feature on episodes airing on TVNZ 2 between Monday 13 and Friday 17 September*.

Actor Ngahuia Piripi who plays Dr Esther Samuels on the show is excited for this special week of Shortland Street.

“I’m beyond excited for Aotearoa to see how Shortland Street are celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori this year! I love that we have a cool storyline that gives a glimpse of our unique culture and we’re using more te Reo Rangatira, with subtitles, on national television!”

Viewers are also encouraged to head over to TVNZ OnDemand and take the time to explore Te Ao Māori, a brand-new category curated by Te Reo Tātaki that provides a window into the Māori world and content unique to Aotearoa.

From documentary, drama and entertainment to tamariki, comedy, news and current affairs, enjoy shows such as Waiata / Anthems, The Walkers, The Casketeers, Nine Lives, Te Karere, Marae, Waka Huia, My Māori Midwife, National Treasures, Vegas, Origins, Colonial Combat, The Dead Lands, and I Date Rejects.

In collaboration with Māori Television, don’t miss the launch of season four of Ahikāroa (14 September, OnDemand). New Zealand’s first and only fully bilingual drama series, Ahikāroa follows the lives of best friends and flatmates Hemi (Nepia Takuira-Mita) and Geo (Turia Schmidt-Peke) and tackles issues facing young urban Māori as they navigate life in the big city.

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (13 September, OnDemand) is the intimate story of pioneering Māori filmmaker Merata Mita, and how she changed the landscape of indigenous participation film. Told by Merata’s son, Heperi Mita, following her sudden death, this important historical account is also a journey of discovery.

Passionate about sharing and promoting the use of te Reo, from today, TVNZ will run promos across all channels and platforms that aim to help New Zealanders use the language and normalise it. Voiced by Scotty Morrison and Hayley Holt, the graphics-based promos focus on simple ways to ask and answer the question of how are you? (Kei te pēhea?).

As the team of five million are reminded to be kind to each other, why not check in with a friend, colleague or family member and use a new phrase? Check out Re:’s te Reo Māori phrases to get you through lockdown https://www.renews.co.nz/10-te-reo-maori-phrases-to-get-you-through-lockdown/

TVNZ’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori promo, plus Shortland Street images are available HERE.

*Unfortunately, TVNZ OnDemand cannot support multiple versions of subtitles at this time so te Reo subtitles will only be available on-air. This will help us to make sure viewers needing Closed Captions on TVNZ OnDemand don’t miss their Shorty fix.

Join in the conversation for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori from 13 – 19 September, 2021.

