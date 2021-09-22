Artweek Auckland 2021: New Festival Dates Confirmed For November

Artweek Auckland 2021 will now go ahead on 5 – 14 November , continuing to support and uplift local galleries, spaces and artists. With a pivot to encompass an updated programme of exhibitions and experiences that are safely able to take place at Alert Level 2.

Comet Project Space, Ponsonby, 2020

The ten day festival, now in it’s eleventh year, will return to its roots as a celebration of the unique and incredible accessible free creative experiences that Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer. Precincts and neighbourhoods across the region, including Heart of the City, Karangahape Road, Ponsonby, Newmarket, Parnell, Uptown, as well as North, South, East and West Auckland are rallying together to encourage people to get back out to participate and engage with art and their local communities.

There are so many opportunities to experience art, whether digitally or in real life, that are free to enjoy and participate in. Newcomers are encouraged to check out the Artweek programme and enjoy the vibrancy and diversity of our incredible contemporary arts scene.

The full Artweek Auckland 2021 programme will be released in early October.

To support their kaupapa of ‘Art for All’ and making art accessible, Artweek will also be launching their new

Artweek Every Week App

. An accompaniment to their annual programme of events, the app will feature gallery and pop-up listings as well as artist profiles, talks, moving image works, digital creativity and digital tours, allowing the city to come alive with art no matter the Alert Level. With no app or website currently available that features all of Auckland’s vibrant art galleries, studios and artist run spaces in one place, Artweek sees the new app as an important opportunity to further extend their support all year round to both audiences and galleries - offering Aucklander’s and visitors an opportunity to interact with art and creativity every day.

ARTWEEK AUCKLAND 5 – 14 NOVEMBER 2021

To keep up to date with Artweek Auckland, visit artweek.co.nz



Artweek is presented by the Visual Arts Auckland Charitable Trust.



