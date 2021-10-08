NZDFI Field Day Postponed

Hot on the heels of our earlier news, we are following up to inform you that the NZDFI Field Day planned for Wednesday 10th November 2021 sadly is now postponed.

A new date will be advised soon.

In another change, organisers will be running the field day as an online event.

We hope that you will join them at the new date and time to learn about the field day sites and about growing and utilising durable eucalypts.

All those who registered for the November 10th event will be refunded.

On behalf of the NZDFI team, we apologies for any inconvenience.

