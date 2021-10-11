Coromandel Summer Event List Grows With Dance Farm Festival Confirmed

Dance Farm Festival has been confirmed today as the latest in a string of summer events being hosted at Whangamata’s Joe’s Farm.

Taking place on Saturday 8 January 2022, Dance Farm Festival will feature several of New Zealand’s favourite artists, with organisers excited but tight lipped about the entertainment line-up set to be announced on 21 October.

For those who want to vibe to the sounds of summer, R15 youth tickets and R18 GA tickets will be available.

Event Organiser, Denis Beaver from Coro-Events says of the new Dance Farm Festival; “After the past few months of uncertainty we are looking forward to a healthy summer of music and outdoor fun.

“Being able to host a festival that provides a safe place for 15–18-year-olds to hang out with their friends and enjoy themselves alongside other festival goers is what we think will make Dance Farm standout as a must attend event this festival season.

“The Government announcement around vaccine passports for large scale events has provided some much-needed certainty for event organisers. We encourage anyone who wishes to attend events in the coming months to get vaccinated now so as not to miss out.”

Both the R15 youth ticket and the GA tickets are expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale from 28 October 2021. Festival goers over 18 will also be able to upgrade to VIP tickets and camp onsite.

All tickets include free shuttle transport to and from Whangamata.

Pre-register at www.dancevalley.co.nz

© Scoop Media

