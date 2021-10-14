The Beach Ball SUMMER TOUR Feat. BROODS, Flamingo Pier, Imugi , Leaping Tiger

Summer’s on the horizon and Banished Music and The Edge are giving you something special to look forward to, as we celebrate Aotearoa’s live music scene with a tour headlined by pop sensations BROODS ahead of the 2022 release of their fourth album Space Island.

For the second year running The Beach Ball will visit some of the North Island's favourite beach towns and their iconic venues, to provide a party and soundtrack for holidaymakers looking to make the most of the season.

After a glorious first year in 2020/21 featuring Marlin’s Dreaming, Soaked Oats, and Daffodils, the follow-up tour is bigger and bolder – with 8 dates scattered between 26 December 2021 and 15 January 2022, and a line-up featuring some of the most exciting acts in NZ music.

Brother-sister duo BROODS are back from LA and ready to bust out some fresh material for their home crowd, including brand new single 'Piece Of My Mind', a classic BROODS anti-anthem marked with Caleb and Georgia Nott’s trademark wit and verve.

In support are psychedelic disco DJ duo Flamingo Pier, sure to bring crowds to an appropriate boiling point as they close out the show each night. Synth-pop R&B bedroom popstars Imugi join the bill for all January shows, and emerging Auckland producer Leaping Tiger will open the dancefloor in Waihi and Oakura.

All shows will comply with government Covid-19 regulations as required.

Tickets for all The Beach Ball shows go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 19 October via Banished Music.

In the event of show cancellations due to the impacts of Covid-19, ticketholders will be contacted directly and refunded in full from point of purchase. We are following the developing government guidelines in relation to live events, and vaccine passports closely, and will comply with all regulations to ensure our concertgoers are protected and safe.

© Scoop Media

