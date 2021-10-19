Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

$74,403 Granted In Latest Round Of Funding To Hawke’s Bay Play, Active Recreation And Sport Sector

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:23 pm
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Sixteen organisations have received funding through the latest round of funding under the Tū Manawa fund, administered by Sport Hawke’s Bay.

A total of $74,403 has been granted to the play, active recreation and sport sector which will see more young people from across Hawke’s Bay have an opportunity to be active.

Of the approved projects, $46,593 was granted to active recreation, $12,620 to play and a further $15,190 to sport initatives.

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport NZ and Regional Sports Trusts across New Zealand. The fund aims to support programmes or projects that focuses on play, active recreation and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Partnerships Advisor, Kate Benny says “It has been great to be able to support 16 new initatives that all focus on removing barriers for young people to be active.”

“A highlight for this round was an application made by students from Karamu High School. It was as simple as a group of senior students surveying the junior school, finding out what activities they wanted to do and applying. As a result, we have been able to fund the students $7,300 to run their Activate Me programme which is a mix of active recreation opportunities”.

Round 1 for the Full Fund is now open and projects or initatives that request funding of up to $40,000 are welcome to apply.

“If you have a project that clearly shows young people want to take part in, or better still, young people have developed themselves then we encourage you to apply” Benny adds.

Funding is available for a wide range of organisations from throughout the region. Sport Hawke’s Bay encourages anyone thinking about applying for funding to make contact before applying.

For a full list of successful applicants see below or click the funding tab at www.sporthb.net.nz

OrganisationProject NameAmount Funded
#WāhineOra#WāhineOra$2,960
Awhi Charitable TrustTaha Tinana$3,900
Bay City Outreach Centre TrustHigh School Step Battle$5,420
BootiFix#PLAYonWheels$8,000
Fairhaven SchoolGymnastics for All$3,606
Hawke’s Bay Brain InjuryHave a Go Day$1,909
Hawke’s Bay HockeyYoung Umpires Program (YUP!) Extension$5,000
Karamu High SchoolActivate Me$7,318
Mitre10 Mega Tough KidTough Kids$7,880
Napier Girls’ High SchoolGive 7's a Go$3,200
Sacred Heart CollegeGive 7's a Go$1,500
Sea SistersSisters in Schools$5,000
Special Olympics New ZealandFundamental Skills Pilot$4,620
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o TakitimuInter-school Kī o Rahi$5,490
Te Kura o Kimi OraP4CIFIC - Fitness Classes$5,000
Wairoa Community Development TrustRuakituri Fitness Programme for Wāhine & te Ngā Tamariki$3,600

