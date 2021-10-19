$74,403 Granted In Latest Round Of Funding To Hawke’s Bay Play, Active Recreation And Sport Sector

Sixteen organisations have received funding through the latest round of funding under the Tū Manawa fund, administered by Sport Hawke’s Bay.

A total of $74,403 has been granted to the play, active recreation and sport sector which will see more young people from across Hawke’s Bay have an opportunity to be active.

Of the approved projects, $46,593 was granted to active recreation, $12,620 to play and a further $15,190 to sport initatives.

Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport NZ and Regional Sports Trusts across New Zealand. The fund aims to support programmes or projects that focuses on play, active recreation and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Partnerships Advisor, Kate Benny says “It has been great to be able to support 16 new initatives that all focus on removing barriers for young people to be active.”

“A highlight for this round was an application made by students from Karamu High School. It was as simple as a group of senior students surveying the junior school, finding out what activities they wanted to do and applying. As a result, we have been able to fund the students $7,300 to run their Activate Me programme which is a mix of active recreation opportunities”.

Round 1 for the Full Fund is now open and projects or initatives that request funding of up to $40,000 are welcome to apply.

“If you have a project that clearly shows young people want to take part in, or better still, young people have developed themselves then we encourage you to apply” Benny adds.

Funding is available for a wide range of organisations from throughout the region. Sport Hawke’s Bay encourages anyone thinking about applying for funding to make contact before applying.

For a full list of successful applicants see below or click the funding tab at www.sporthb.net.nz

Organisation Project Name Amount Funded #WāhineOra #WāhineOra $2,960 Awhi Charitable Trust Taha Tinana $3,900 Bay City Outreach Centre Trust High School Step Battle $5,420 BootiFix #PLAYonWheels $8,000 Fairhaven School Gymnastics for All $3,606 Hawke’s Bay Brain Injury Have a Go Day $1,909 Hawke’s Bay Hockey Young Umpires Program (YUP!) Extension $5,000 Karamu High School Activate Me $7,318 Mitre10 Mega Tough Kid Tough Kids $7,880 Napier Girls’ High School Give 7's a Go $3,200 Sacred Heart College Give 7's a Go $1,500 Sea Sisters Sisters in Schools $5,000 Special Olympics New Zealand Fundamental Skills Pilot $4,620 Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu Inter-school Kī o Rahi $5,490 Te Kura o Kimi Ora P4CIFIC - Fitness Classes $5,000 Wairoa Community Development Trust Ruakituri Fitness Programme for Wāhine & te Ngā Tamariki $3,600

