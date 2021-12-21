Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All Clear For Five-stand Lambs Record Shear

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 8:47 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

A start has been confirmed for a World lambs shearing record bid tomorrow morning (Wednesday) after a qualifying preliminary wool-weigh in a remote Central North Island woolshed.

The 20 lambs shorn at Te Pa Station, between Ohakune and Raetihi produced 18.76kg of wool, meeting the World Sheep Shearing Records Society threshold of an average of at least 0.9kg per lamb for the record attempt to go ahead.

The Fagan Shearing crew of Delwyn Jones, Llion Jones, Jack Fagan, Reuben Alabaster and Kelly Brill is targeting the to-date unclaimed nine-hours, five-stands strongwool lambs record.

The shearing takes place at Atihau-Whanganui Incorporation’s Te Pa Station, starting at 5am and ending at 12pm, with breaks for breakfast, lunch and morning and afternoon smoko.

The runs are 5am-7am, 8am-9.45am, 10-15am-Midday, 1pm-2.45pm and 3.15pm-5pm with up-to-date tallies posted at the end of each break.

The seven judges – one watching from his home in Wales – will be keeping a close eye on quality and the wellbeing of the young sheep, with authority to reject any lambs not shorn up to standard and stop any shearer not consistently meeting the benchmark.

With the station still in the red zone of the Covid-19 traffic-lights protection framework, there will be no public admission, but live-streaming is expected to be available on the attempt’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Fagan-Shearing-world-record-attempt-5-stand-9-hour-strong-wool-lambs-106414348507325

