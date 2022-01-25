3 Feature Exhibitions Launching 21th January 2022



What: Yunus – A Retrospective, TAG Team v 2, Elizabeth Haider – Animalistic Ceramics

When: Launches 21th January, runs until 13th February

Where: The Tauranga Historic Village Tauranga

The Incubator Creative Hub is proud to introduce three significant exhibtions to kickstart another great year of art in the Historic Village.





Duane Moyle

The Incubator will host Yunus Haider’s retrospective exhibition. On show are bronzes, large and small, early steel pieces, paintings and recent drawings.

Yunus travelled widely as a young man which is still reflected in his work. He trained at Saint Martin’s School of Art, London, and has shown work in numerous London galleries.

Many of the pieces in this show reflect his interest in the world of the natural environment, taking inspiration from bark, insects, rock formations and other natural phenomena and textures.

Elizabeth Haider is trained in illustration, print making and ceramic sculpture, attending several Art Colleges in the Netherlands, Germany and UK, including Saint Martin’s School of Art. She was chosen to attend The International Ceramic Workshop IWCAT in Tokoname, Japan, which was a major influence in her work.

“Clay is a wonderfully malleable material that allows an artist the total freedom to shape, pommel, and create dreams. My animals start as images around me and then nestle in my head,” says Elizabeth. “Through my hands the clay tells me what it wants to be, the shape it will take. Often, I break construction rules, but that allows for some extraordinary animals to come to life.”

Elizabeth will show a collection of animalistic ceramics in the new gallery space, The Pothouse.

TAGTEAM is a group of artists that work at Tauranga Art Gallery. They see, handle, administrate, teach and talk about art every day at work and whenever they can, they make our own. Practices are wide and varied and this group show is as much about random selection as it is about a community of combined effort.

After a successful first exhibition at Gallery Te Puna in October 2021, TAGTEAM, comprised of Tauranga Art Gallery current and former staff members are ready for round two! Bigger, bolder and even better!

TAG Team v2 is showing in the People’s Gallery – Toi Ka Rere.

