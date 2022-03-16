ANZ Premiership Resolve Magic Breach Of Rules

The ANZ Premiership has resolved a breach of rules notice from the MG Mystics around the involvement of the Splice Construction Magic's secondary bench during Sunday’s Round 1 match in Hamilton.

The notice regarded Magic shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio (who was not in the game day team) speaking to other team members during the first quarter break.

The Magic have apologised for the error and received a warning, with no further action to be taken by the ANZ Premiership.

