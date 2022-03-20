Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse Defeated Splice Construction Magic 57-41 In Porirua

20 March, 2022

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse put their opening loss of the weekend behind them to seal a stunning 57-41 win over Splice Construction Magic in Porirua on Sunday.

The mother and daughter duo of Waimarama Taumaunu and Tiana Metuarau called on their considerable court smarts to plot the course of the Pulse’s sublime victory with a huge first quarter effort.

Stand-in coach Taumaunu was making her second appearance with the coach’s clipboard, sitting in for Yvette McCausland-Durie who had tested positive to Covid earlier this week.

Recent Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio made her season debut wearing Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic colours. The talented shooter was returning to the court following the birth of her second child.

Ekenasio started the game at goal shoot, playing fifteen minutes against her former team-mates, with support from another new Magic recruit, Bailey Mes, at goal attack.

Of note for the home side was the mesmerizing attacking chemistry on display between Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn and Tiana Metuarau. With a year in the deep south under her belt, and some international netball in the Silver Ferns dress, the dynamic Metuarau has become an even more assured athlete.

The Pulse delivered a decisive start to the game with a nine-goal scoring rampage in the first quarter. The long ball to goal shooter Aliyah Dunn was used effectively, despite the pressure of Magic goal keeper Erena Mikaere and goal defence Oceane Maihi.

Pulse wing attack Whitney Souness was feeding the ball on a platter to Dunn and Metuararu with excellent back-up from centre Erikana Pedersen.

The Pulse defensive unit matched their attackers by passing the ball with impressive skills. Wing defence Paris Lokotui was dominant in her attacking play and used her elevation to secure crucial tips and interceptions. While Kristiana Manu’a proved a rugged defender for the Magic to contend with.

Magic started the second half with assurance and patience. Young goal shoot Ivana Rowland combined strongly with Mes at goal attack. Rowland’s footwork and precise shooting earmarked her as a player of some potential.

In defence, Georgia Tong, had the task of marking Metuarau in the second half. Tong did a superb job intercepting some cross-court balls to gain vital possession for her team-mates.

Another player who came up against her former team-mates was Magic midcourter Claire Kersten. The midcourt workhorse combined with Sam Winders who started the game at centre. The experienced international team-mates traded bibs in the first quarter with Kersten spearheading Magic’s mini-revival from centre as the game progressed.

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty players will take heart from their fighting performance after a slow start. Solid shooting from Mes and Rowland kept the pressure on, forcing the home side to work harder to keep their lead intact. The tense third quarter showed Magic are a team moving in the right direction under coach Mary-Jane Araroa.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie will find her players in good spirits after some enthralling netball this weekend.

