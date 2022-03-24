Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spring Date Set For The Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport And Recreation Awards

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

The Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport and Recreation Awards will now be held later in the year due to COVID-19 to ensure that an in-person event can go ahead.

The new date for the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport and Recreation Awards Gala dinner is October 29 with the nomination period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2022.

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Ryan Hambleton said it was important to make a decision now, rather than delay and hope that the current outbreak ends and restrictions on gathering numbers are lifted by the current date of 28th May.

“We want to physically bring the sport community together as a celebration and that desire means that the best way is to delay the awards until later in the year.

“We had an online awards event in 2020 and we managed to host an awards ceremony at PGA in 2021, but the Central Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards had to move to an online event in that year, so it’s best to take out any uncertainty.”

“This also creates new opportunities and means that we can better align the awards to summer sport codes, which in the past have been judged on performances from a half season.”

The decision has been made to move the awards to the end of October for the following three years, through to 2025.

Hambleton says the decision also took into consideration the challenges the sport sector is facing, as well as the community.

“It’s been a tough two and a half years and we are now dealing with a Covid outbreak at a time when winter sport is getting ready to start. We do not want to put additional workload on the sector and requesting them to nominate on top of this.”

Major sponsor Forsyth Barr is fully backing the decision with Matt Carney saying it will be great to celebrate various team and individual achievements and acknowledge the tireless work by many volunteers in the active recreation and sport sector.

“Hawke’s Bay has some amazing talent. Our sportspeople have delivered some fantastic national and international achievements that deserve to be celebrated at a real-life event. Our team can’t wait to be part of the celebration.”

Hambleton says the change in date of the regional awards will unfortunately impact the CHB Mail Central Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards with a decision on a date to be announced in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Sport Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 