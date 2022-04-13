Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jamie Xx Releases LET’S DO IT AGAIN; His First Solo Music In 2 Years

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Jamie xx releases his first new music in two years. Having spent the time since 2019's acclaimed ‘Idontknow’ concentrating on new music, ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is a triumphant return and the first glimpse of what's to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ. It's a track that's all about tension, drama and catharsis; an anthemic, joyous call to arms built around an unrelenting “I get higher and higher… Let’s do it again” vocal.

Having refined the track during DJ sets around the world in 2021, the final ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ has been tailor made for Jamie to play at a series of forthcoming live events across the UK, Europe and US and is set to join the likes of ‘Gosh’, ‘Loud Places’ and ‘Girl’ as an instant Jamie xx live classic. Those events include where Jamie will preview more new music for the first time, and a huge New York event at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens that will feature a personally curated line up of Four Tet, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson and Omar S.

Meanwhile, Jamie xx continues to work on the follow up to his GRAMMY, Mercury Music Prize and Brit Awards nominated debut album, In Colour. He also continues to collaborate with fellow The xx member Oliver Sim, producing his debut single "Romance With A Memory" and the recent follow up ‘Fruit’. In addition, Jamie follows in Oliver's footsteps by helming the second instalment of The xx's new Interludes Radio show for Apple Music 1. Premiered today, the show sees Jamie exploring his favourite soundtracks to the summer and features contributions from guests Romy, Oliver Sim, Robbie from The Avalanches, Four Tet, DJ Koze, Lykke Li, Floating Points and Olafur Eliasson

Download / Stream ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ HERE

Jamie xx - 'LET'S DO IT AGAIN' (Official Lyric Video) 
Listen / Download: https://jamiexx.ffm.to/letsdoitagain

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 