Jamie Xx Releases LET'S DO IT AGAIN; His First Solo Music In 2 Years

Today, Jamie xx releases his first new music in two years. Having spent the time since 2019's acclaimed ‘Idontknow’ concentrating on new music, ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is a triumphant return and the first glimpse of what's to come over the next year from the London artist and DJ. It's a track that's all about tension, drama and catharsis; an anthemic, joyous call to arms built around an unrelenting “I get higher and higher… Let’s do it again” vocal.

Having refined the track during DJ sets around the world in 2021, the final ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ has been tailor made for Jamie to play at a series of forthcoming live events across the UK, Europe and US and is set to join the likes of ‘Gosh’, ‘Loud Places’ and ‘Girl’ as an instant Jamie xx live classic. Those events include where Jamie will preview more new music for the first time, and a huge New York event at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens that will feature a personally curated line up of Four Tet, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson and Omar S.

Meanwhile, Jamie xx continues to work on the follow up to his GRAMMY, Mercury Music Prize and Brit Awards nominated debut album, In Colour. He also continues to collaborate with fellow The xx member Oliver Sim, producing his debut single "Romance With A Memory" and the recent follow up ‘Fruit’. In addition, Jamie follows in Oliver's footsteps by helming the second instalment of The xx's new Interludes Radio show for Apple Music 1. Premiered today, the show sees Jamie exploring his favourite soundtracks to the summer and features contributions from guests Romy, Oliver Sim, Robbie from The Avalanches, Four Tet, DJ Koze, Lykke Li, Floating Points and Olafur Eliasson

