Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Allan Wins But Shepherd One Step Closer To Title With Third

Saturday, 23 April 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Hugo Allan took win number two of the season at Hampton Downs. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Rookie Hugo Allan took his second win of the season in the Toyota 86 Championship with a commanding win in the first race of three at the season finale at Hampton Downs today.

Starting from pole position, The Heart of Racing ace made the perfect getaway to lead fellow front row sitter Ronan Murphy into the first turn. An initial challenge from Murphy faded and his race became one of keeping a watching brief on championship leader Rowan Shepherd, whose third place extended his championship lead ahead of Simon Evans.

Any early concerns about race pace were soon dispelled as Allan drove away to what was ultimately a comfortable win. "It was a good start but we were a bit worried about pace on cold tyres," he said. "There was a moment or two when Ronan was close but I just managed to hold position. Thankfully later in the race our car really came alive and I'm stoked to get another win."

Murphy looked strong throughout the race but eventually had to start focussing on a charging Shepherd behind. A challenge that might have affected both was unlikely to come from Shepherd - an Action Motorsports team member like Murphy - and Shepherd looked very comfortable in a car his team had obviously improved from practice. His third place consolidated his lead in the championship with two races to go on Sunday.

Behind the top three Simon Evans fought tooth and nail with Dion Pitt for fourth place once his team mate Marco Giltrap had run wide at the first turn on lap three and pushed himself down the order and out of contention for the race.

Evans and Pitt were side by side for almost a lap later on before Dion found a way through. Evans then had to fend off Justin Allen - charging along in the NAPA Autoparts TR86 - as the two scrabbled for the best possible points. By the flag it was Pitt in fourth, Evans in fifth and Allen in sixth.

Behind them, the race featured the usual intense midfield battles and it was evergreen Master John Penny that raced through to take seventh place and tighten his grip on the Masters Trophy for the season. A disappointed Giltrap recovered from his grassy moment to eighth while Brock Gilchrist took ninth and Christina Orr-West led the charge for the girls with a solid top ten finish.

That tenth place means Christina will start the second race on Sunday morning from pole position in the yellow Dayle ITM car with Giltrap alongside. The top ten of the grid is a reverse of the top ten finishing order from the Saturday race and even though championship leader Shepherd starts from eighth on the grid, he'll be confident he has the car pace to move through the pack and bag another haul of points.

2022 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 6 Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – Race 1

Pos#NAMETEAM
123Hugo ALLANThe Heart of Racing
291Ronan MURPHYAction Motorsport
31Rowan SHEPHERDAction Motorsport
45Dion PITTAction Motorsport
54Simon EVANSGiltrap Group Motorsport
699Justin ALLENInternational Motorsport
722John PENNYAction Motorsport
884Marco GILTRAPGiltrap Group Motorsport
910Brock GILCHRISTCareVets Racing
1055Christina ORR WESTDayle ITM
1115Clay OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
1225Chelsea HERBERTThe Heart of Racing
1372Zac STICHBURYMackenzie Motorsport
1474Todd PRUJEANTodd Prujean Motorsport
1596Matthew MCCUTCHEONAction Motorsport
1614Fynn OSBORNEJames Marshall Motorsport
178Mark MALLARDMark Mallard Racing
1852Rianna O'MEARA-HUNTThe Heart of Racing
19222Todd FOSTERInternational Motorsport
2011Will MORTONiMac Race Engineering
219Sam COTTERILLInternational Motorsport

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 