Dead Rockers Ball Returns To Waitati

Friday, 6 May 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Bulletproof Convertible

Dead Rockers Ball set to rock community halls. Bulletproof Convertible band members - (from left) Paul Southworth, Alex Ramsay, Silas Waring.

Bulletproof Convertible, NZ original rock trio return to bring the 2022 Dead Rockers Ball back to Waitati Hall. After a difficult year of covid restrictions last years event was cancelled due to covid.

The Dead Rockers Ball is an event the band has toured throughout the lower South Island, attendees have embraced the concept coming dressed in 50’s rockabilly outfits or as dead rock stars.

“It gets pretty exciting playing seeing everyone dressed up and dancing, just having a good time” says Silas Waring, song writer, guitarist and vocalist for the band. “We always bring 110% to the stage and try to get them dancing as soon as we can, playing Waitati is a favourite as the band has always gone well there and it feels like home ground”

Bulletproof Convertible return with Flying Man as support to the Waitati Hall with the 2022 Waitati Dead Rockers Ball on Saturday the 21st May.

Doors open 7.30pm first band on at 8pm sharp, show finishes 11pm. Tickets available on Eventbrite.co.nz General $35, Door Sales $40 cash only.

