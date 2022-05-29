JT+Agnostics –-SINGLE RELEASE

One and One is the first release from JT+Agnostics but far from their first foray into the music scene.

John Thomson, who leads the band, has been playing and gigging since the early 1970’s. A savvy bass player and singer/songwriter with an ironic touch, he makes a canny quick-witted job of fronting the band.

Thomson describes ‘One and One’ as somewhat autobiographical, “the inevitable demise of a relationship when one member wants it to be open, and that’s not what the other wants.” ‘One and One’ is a kind of New Orleans blues – with a bouncy groove with a few more chord changes than a conventional 12 bar blues.

You can listen to the single here https://www.dropbox.com/s/59a1vls4ovcyyoi/One%20And%20One.wav?dl=0

Thomson started playing music in the Waitakeres, in his late 20’s, and became part of the regular line-up performing at the infamous Globe Tavern. In 1990 his band JT and the Bluebenders (with Brett Neilsen, Graeme Webb and John Key) were playing at the Gluepot and in walked Joe Walsh who asked if he could join them!

Thomson teamed up with Maciek Hrybowicz, a Kiwi jazz guitarist, originally from Poland in 2020 and they formed JT+Agnostics.

This unorthodox musical partnership, with the combination of blues and jazz plus the witty lyrics make for Kiwicana blues – blues you CAN believe.

John is often joined on vocals by his daughter Holly Shepheard.

The last stanza of musical life can be the most creative and the most joyful and fun. JT+Agnostics is about that - original songs and the cream of the blues songbook played with simpatico band members.

John Thomson

John grew up central Auckland City as the only child (in the block!). Sang all 4 parts soprano/alto/tenor/bass in the chapel choir at Dilworth School and really discovered playing music with others in the Waitakeres in his late 20’s.

He found Globe Tavern fame for a year with a punky blues band. Played a lot of corporate, pub and party gigs but always had undercover and underpaid bands.

Played once with Joe Walsh – he walked into the Gluepot when JT was playing there.

Most recently he has discovered the joy of playing with Holly Shepheard, his daughter.

Maciek Hrybowicz

Maciek is a New Zealand guitarist born in Poland. After spending much of his life in London he moved to New Zealand where he lives with his wife. He currently composes and records his own music, produces records for Kiwi artists, plays live music in and around Aotearoa and has performed at several jazz and blues music festivals.

Maciek’s solo album AWA (https://maciekmusic.com/about-awa/), inspired by the beauty of his adopted home and indigenous Māori culture, will awaken your senses and become your soundtrack for Aotearoa New Zealand.

About JT+Agnostics

JT+Agnostics are a New Zealand/Waikato band fronted by bassist and song writer John Thomson who together with guitarist/producer Maciek Hrybowicz have written and recorded a selection of blues-based songs.

There’s a sense in NZ of an orthodoxy about playing “the blues” or “authentic blues”. The blues has grown from its roots in the USA to take root around the world in different places and sprout in different ways. We call our version Kiwicana blues – blues you CAN believe.

JT+Agnostics are joined by Bill Forrest on sax and Neil Reynolds on drums, and often include Holly Shepheard on vocals as well as Freddy Limbert on drums.

