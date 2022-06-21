NZ’s West End Rowing Crew Heads To Henley Regatta In UK

West End rowing club, based in Auckland, is proudly sending a crew to compete at the Henley Royal Regatta from Tuesday 28 June – Sunday 3rd July 2022.

The crew will be competing for the Thames Challenge Cup. This is the Men’s club 8+ event at the Henley Royal Regatta and the pinnacle of club rowing worldwide.

David Vallance West End RC, Club Captain says, “This group won the Men’s Senior 8 title at the 2022 New Zealand Rowing Champs, the highest level of club rowing in New Zealand. Participating at Henley means they will be testing themselves on the world stage, against other top clubs.”

“It is fantastic to give this young group of mainly school leavers the opportunity to compete internationally,” says David Vallance.

The average age of the crew is 19yrs and the regatta represents a once in a life-time opportunity for the young men. For many it will be the springboard for their rowing careers.

“We feel this demonstrates that there is another path through club rowing to further their rowing careers, other than being selected for the New Zealand Junior team in the last year of school.

“I’m sure a number of the young men in this crew, having been given this experience at international regattas, will likely go on to represent New Zealand in age group and elite level crews,” says David Vallance.

After the Henley regatta the crew will travel to the US for the USA National Rowing Championship 6-9 July, to race against the USA rowing clubs. The crew will race the Senior 8+ event as well as a few smaller boat crews including the 4- (coxless Four) and 2- (coxless pair).

After the USA Nationals, half of the squad will carry on to Australia to compete in the University Trans-Tasman regatta, which is a Rowing New Zealand selected crew.

The crew are self- funding the trip via the Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/west-end-rowing-club-international-tour

