Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coronet Peak Celebrates 75 Years Of Good Times

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: NZSki

Coronet Peak’s 75th anniversary begins this evening with Kiwi roots-reggae band Katchafire kicking off the celebrations at an iconic Night Ski party, rounded out by a fireworks display.

The five-day programme, running through until August 21, features a line-up dedicated to the people and community that helped shape New Zealand’s first commercial ski field.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr is thrilled to begin the diamond anniversary celebrations.

“We’ve been planning Coronet Peak’s 75th for quite some time and it’s exciting to be able to share these special events with the Queenstown community and Coronet Peak loyalists, Nigel says.

“Our mountain teams have been gearing up for the 75th celebrations all season and they’re really looking forward to delivering them this week – come on up, get involved and see what it’s all about.”

Tomorrow the day starts with a G H Mumm Champagne Brunch at Heidi’s Hut – a chance to indulge in a true après experience in Rocky Gully, complemented by a three-course menu.

Next up the iconic Torpedo 7 Dash for Cash event makes its return, a staple Coronet Peak event from the 90s. It was traditionally a ‘no-rules race’ where competitors were able to do anything they wanted to complete an on-mountain course and win $5000. This time round the event will see the introduction of a few ground rules, with $5000 again up for grabs.

On Friday it’s time to wind back the clock for a Retro Theme Day and Torpedo 7 Straight Ski race all leading into the anniversary’s premiere event - the G H Mumm Champagne Long Lunch and Retro Fashion Show. The Long Lunch is an opportunity to look back to where Coronet Peak has come from and follow its history through the years with special guests and entertainment from LA Social.

To round out Friday’s events, the many staff who have donned Coronet Peak uniform throughout the years will be hosted at a special alumni après ski function. A chance to catch up and share stories of days gone by.

Come Sunday the mountain will be alive with four-legged friends for the Meadow Fresh Dog Derby – an exciting event to attend with or without a dog.

As part of the anniversary celebrations a special charity auction has been running since August 9 on Trademe. Internationally renowned designer Karen Walker has created a beautiful Coronet Peak inspired, woollen, one-of-a-kind sweater which features her iconic Runaway Girl on skis.

The sweater will be on display in the Coronet Peak retail store and at the fashion show, with the auction closing on August 20 at 3pm.

The full amount raised will go to national charity Trees That Count. In partnership with Te Tapu o Tāne and Soho Property, and with support from Department of Conservation and local community, Trees That Count is enabling the planting of 10,000 native trees on Coronet Peak this Spring.

ENDS

August 17 

Night Ski Party with fireworks – featuring Katchafire

August 18 

G H Mumm Champagne Brunch at Heidi’s Hut

Torpedo 7 Dash for Cash

August 19 

Retro Theme Day

Torpedo 7 Straight Ski Race

G H Mumm Champagne Long

Lunch and Retro Fashion Show

Alumni Après Ski

August 20

Karen Walker auction closes at 3pm

August 21 

Meadow Fresh Dog Derby

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 