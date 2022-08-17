Coronet Peak Celebrates 75 Years Of Good Times

Coronet Peak’s 75th anniversary begins this evening with Kiwi roots-reggae band Katchafire kicking off the celebrations at an iconic Night Ski party, rounded out by a fireworks display.

The five-day programme, running through until August 21, features a line-up dedicated to the people and community that helped shape New Zealand’s first commercial ski field.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr is thrilled to begin the diamond anniversary celebrations.

“We’ve been planning Coronet Peak’s 75th for quite some time and it’s exciting to be able to share these special events with the Queenstown community and Coronet Peak loyalists, Nigel says.

“Our mountain teams have been gearing up for the 75th celebrations all season and they’re really looking forward to delivering them this week – come on up, get involved and see what it’s all about.”

Tomorrow the day starts with a G H Mumm Champagne Brunch at Heidi’s Hut – a chance to indulge in a true après experience in Rocky Gully, complemented by a three-course menu.

Next up the iconic Torpedo 7 Dash for Cash event makes its return, a staple Coronet Peak event from the 90s. It was traditionally a ‘no-rules race’ where competitors were able to do anything they wanted to complete an on-mountain course and win $5000. This time round the event will see the introduction of a few ground rules, with $5000 again up for grabs.

On Friday it’s time to wind back the clock for a Retro Theme Day and Torpedo 7 Straight Ski race all leading into the anniversary’s premiere event - the G H Mumm Champagne Long Lunch and Retro Fashion Show. The Long Lunch is an opportunity to look back to where Coronet Peak has come from and follow its history through the years with special guests and entertainment from LA Social.

To round out Friday’s events, the many staff who have donned Coronet Peak uniform throughout the years will be hosted at a special alumni après ski function. A chance to catch up and share stories of days gone by.

Come Sunday the mountain will be alive with four-legged friends for the Meadow Fresh Dog Derby – an exciting event to attend with or without a dog.

As part of the anniversary celebrations a special charity auction has been running since August 9 on Trademe. Internationally renowned designer Karen Walker has created a beautiful Coronet Peak inspired, woollen, one-of-a-kind sweater which features her iconic Runaway Girl on skis.

The sweater will be on display in the Coronet Peak retail store and at the fashion show, with the auction closing on August 20 at 3pm.

The full amount raised will go to national charity Trees That Count. In partnership with Te Tapu o Tāne and Soho Property, and with support from Department of Conservation and local community, Trees That Count is enabling the planting of 10,000 native trees on Coronet Peak this Spring.

ENDS

August 17

Night Ski Party with fireworks – featuring Katchafire

August 18

G H Mumm Champagne Brunch at Heidi’s Hut

Torpedo 7 Dash for Cash

August 19

Retro Theme Day

Torpedo 7 Straight Ski Race

G H Mumm Champagne Long

Lunch and Retro Fashion Show

Alumni Après Ski

August 20

Karen Walker auction closes at 3pm

August 21

Meadow Fresh Dog Derby

© Scoop Media

