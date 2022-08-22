Five Days To Go! Winter Games NZ 2022

Winter Games NZ kicks off in five days with the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Super G alpine ski racing on Saturday at Coronet Peak, Queenstown with the Giant Slalom races set to take place at Coronet Peak on Sunday and Monday.



Over 140 athletes are set to push through the start gate on The Hurdle across the three days, including Kiwi Alpine Ski Racing superstar Alice Robinson.



Winter Games NZ CEO Marty Toomey said “We are thrilled to be opening the 2022 Winter Games NZ at Coronet Peak this coming Saturday. After a few challenging years it is fantastic to be able to welcome international athletes back to New Zealand and provide a full programme of Alpine Ski Racing, Freeride, Park and Pipe in the Queenstown Lakes District.”



For those wanting to come and watch the action this weekend up at Coronet Peak there is a fantastic spectator area accessible for those on skis or a snowboard at the end of Arnold’s Way. For those who aren’t on skis or snowboards, there is foot access to the lower spectator area via the Meadows Learner Express Chair between 9am and 10am each day free of charge.



The alpine Australia New Zealand Cup events are part of the FIS Continental Cup series which is the level immediately beneath the FIS World Cups. The winner of each FIS Continental Cup series (Australia-New Zealand Cup, European Cup, Far East Cup, Nor-Am Cup, South American Cup) in each discipline is awarded a personal World Cup start for the upcoming season allowing them to compete at the top level.



If the winner is not from Australia or New Zealand, the top Australian or New Zealand athlete is also awarded their own personal World Cup spot. This is a huge advantage for developing athletes looking to move to the top level of competition.



Following the three days of action at Coronet Peak there will be a short break before competition resumes on Thursday the 1st of September at Cardrona Alpine Resort with the Cardrona FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Halfpipe qualifiers presented by La Roche-Posay followed by the Cardrona FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Slopestyle qualifiers presented by La Roche-Posay on Friday the 2nd of September.



Over 400 athletes from 23 nations will be competing at the Winter Games NZ 2022.

Athlete Entry Numbers per event as of 22/08/22

Alpine Super G - 52 athletes

Alpine GS - 90 athletes

Cardrona FIS ANC Freeski & Snowboard Halfpipe - 61 athletes

Cardrona FIS ANC Freeski & Snowboard Slopestyle - 81 athletes

The North Face Frontier 2* - 80 athletes (FULL)

The North Face Frontier 4* - 50 athletes (FULL)

Cardrona STOMP Series – 30 athletes (FULL)

For more information see our website - www.WinterGamesNZ.kiwi

