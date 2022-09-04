Seven Outstanding Artists Revealed As 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates

Including the inaugural Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate recipient

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi is thrilled to reveal the seven 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumi Toi Laureate Award recipients, identified as Aotearoa New Zealand’s most outstanding artists for 2022. They are recognised for their outstanding practice as well as their significant impact.

This year also marks the inaugural year of the The Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award – the first of its kind in Aotearoa.

2022 marks the 22nd year of the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards, established to celebrate and empower New Zealand’s most outstanding practising artists across a diverse range of disciplines. Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists with a financial gift (this year totalling $30,000) and shares their story with New Zealand. The awards are entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa.

This year the seven new artists will join an alumni of 113 Laureates already celebrated and empowered for being outstanding in their field, and for having the potential for an enduring career and lasting impact on Aotearoa New Zealand. Past Laureates include Shane Cotton, Eleanor Catton,

Whirimako Black, Don McGlashan, Taika Waititi, Lisa Reihana Bill Manhire and FAFSWAG – to name a few! All recipients can be viewed on our website.

Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Kaiwhakahaere / General Manager, Jessica Palalagi says, “our seven 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates reflect the strength of creativity in Aotearoa right now.

They are individually outstanding, and collectively a force – and we are so proud to welcome them into our remarkable alumni of Aotearoa New Zealand artists.”

The seven Laureates are chosen following a rigorous selection process by an independent panel of experts during June 2022.

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Award Recipients

Dr. Maureen Lander MNZM – Multi-media Installation

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Theresa Gattung Female Arts

Practitioners Award

Tame Iti – Multi-Disciplinary

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Burr/Tatham Trust Award

Mata Aho Collective – Installation

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the My Art Visual Arts Award

Areta Wilkinson – Māori Arts

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Jillian Friedlander Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa

Award

Hone Kouka MNZM – Theatre / Film

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Sir Roger Hall Theatre Practitioner Award

Paula Morris MNZM – Literature

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate

Lindah Lepou – Multi-Disciplinary

2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award

