Interim Chief Executive Appointed At Mitre10 Park

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager Ryan Hambleton has been appointed as the interim chief executive at Mitre 10 Park.

He replaces long standing chief executive Jock McIntosh, who has been at the helm of the Regional Sports Park Trust since 2010. Ryan will have a dual role over the next 6-8 months, continuing his GM position with Sport Hawke’s Bay.

Regional Sports Park Trust (RSPT) chair Tania Kerr said Ryan’s appointment is a temporary replacement while a review is completed on the future governance and management structure at Mitre 10 Park.

Presently RSPT oversees the 30 hectare park, including the athletics, hockey, netball, canoe polo, football, touch and rugby league facilities while the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT) owns and operates the EIT Institute of Sport & Health facility, Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre and hostel.

“Ryan has sport sector experience and established relationships in the community along with additional support, if required, by Sport Hawke’s Bay, which has representation on the two trusts at Mitre10 Park.”

“It is a smooth transition and Ryan will easily slot into the role.”

Mrs Kerr said it was important to acknowledge Jock’s 12 year tenure which began when the park had an athletics track and has since evolved to being regarded as best regional sports park in NZ.

“Jock has been instrumental in the development of a multi-sport park facility that is now, I believe the best of its kind and is well used by the Hawke’s Bay community as well as attracting major events. The Trust wishes Jock all the best for the future.”

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Mark Aspden says the appointment of Ryan provides confidence of ‘business as usual’ at both the Mitre10 Park as well as in his role at Sport Hawke’s Bay.

“Ryan is highly capable and we’re confident that he can perform both roles well over the short term. We already have a close relationship with both trusts at the Sports Park and Ryan has the ability to slot into the leadership role easily.”

“Sport Hawke’s Bay has a vital role in supporting the sport sector and this is another example of how we can provide our experience, expertise and resources. If required Ryan will be able to draw on others within our organisation,” he said.

Ryan says the short term priority will be to ensure events and activities held at the Sports Park continue to be a great experience for tenants and other users. He will also manage the opening of the new indoor cricket and boxing facility, and building on the relationship with HBCFCT.

“Jock has done a fantastic job and it will be hard to fill his boots but I’m up for the challenge. I’ve also got some key projects in my role at Sport Hawke’s Bay and with the support of staff, I’m confident that we will continue to deliver to expectations.”

