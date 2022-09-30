Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Amateur Sport Association And Minister Agree On Regulatory Approach

Friday, 30 September 2022, 8:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Amateur Sport Association

In a positive and collaborative meeting with the Association on 29 September, the responsible Minister (the Hon. Dr. David Clark) agreed that the regulations of the Incorporated Societies Act 2022 will need to accommodate the needs of New Zealand’s community sport organisations, which are largely operated by volunteers.

Following discussion, the Minister also agreed that the Association’s regulatory proposals (subject to review by Ministry officials) appears to offer a commonsense approach in ensuring that the spirit of the new Act is upheld, while also providing a means by which community volunteers will not be dissuaded from taking on responsibilities which are now specified by the new Act.

Association Chairman, Gordon Noble-Campbell said, “the Minister is fully aware of the challenges that complying with the new Act creates for many community sport organisations. The Association is pleased that there is an intent to ensure that the transition to the new legislative framework does not compromise the integrity of our community clubs, resulting in an unintended wave of involuntary (or voluntary) dissolutions as a result of new compliance obligations under the Act”.

The Association looks forward to working with the Minister’s officials, in creating a regulatory framework which alleviates many of the concerns of volunteers who provide invaluable service to New Zealand communities, through the delivery of organised amateur sport.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Amateur Sport Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 