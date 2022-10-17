Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES Kick Off 2022/23 Defence Of Plunket Shield Against Otago Volts

Monday, 17 October 2022, 11:44 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES kick their defence of the Plunket Shield at Kennards Hire Community Oval, welcoming the Otago Volts for Round 1 of the Plunket Shield.

With a normal season scheduled for the first time in two years, the ACES will take on the Otago Volts and Central Stags at home before heading out on the road to face the Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings.
 

Both O’Donnell brothers, captain Robbie and younger brother William, are included in the squad while Kyle Jamieson sits out as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

Jamieson joins top-order duo Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who are unavailable due to BLACKCAPS T20 World Cup commitments.

We are delighted to welcome public attendance to the match.

Plunket Shield | vs. Otago Volts

18 - 21 October | Kennards Hire Community Oval

FREE ENTRY

Cole Briggs

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Ryan Harrison

Ben Horne

Simon Keene

Robbie O’Donnell

William O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross Ter Braak
George Worker

