ACES Kick Off 2022/23 Defence Of Plunket Shield Against Otago Volts
The Auckland ACES kick their defence of the Plunket Shield at Kennards Hire Community Oval, welcoming the Otago Volts for Round 1 of the Plunket Shield.
With a normal
season scheduled for the first time in two years, the ACES
will take on the Otago Volts and Central Stags at home
before heading out on the road to face the Wellington
Firebirds and Canterbury Kings.
Both O’Donnell brothers, captain Robbie and younger brother William, are included in the squad while Kyle Jamieson sits out as he continues his recovery from a back injury.
Jamieson joins top-order duo Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who are unavailable due to BLACKCAPS T20 World Cup commitments.
We are delighted to welcome public attendance to the match.
Plunket Shield | vs. Otago Volts
18 - 21 October | Kennards Hire Community Oval
FREE ENTRY
Cole Briggs
Louis Delport
Danru Ferns
Ryan Harrison
Ben Horne
Simon Keene
Robbie O’Donnell
William O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross Ter Braak
George Worker