Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Call For Final Entries

There’s an air of excitement buzzing around Great Lake Taupō as organisers, cyclists and supporters get set to welcome the return of the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge this Saturday, 26th November.

After a two-year hiatus thanks to Covid, organisers are rearing to welcome the crowds to the Central Plateau this weekend to be a part of New Zealand’s iconic cycling event, celebrating its 44th running.

The message is clear, it’s not too late, there is still time to enter. With an impressive line up of category options and course lengths for all abilities from seal to gravel and mountain biking, there is something for everyone, including the young and not so young cyclist and the avid supporter.

"This event has been a mainstay on the New Zealand cycling and Taupō event calendars and we want to ensure that we can keep our wheels turning next year and for another 44 years after that. Every event entry ensures we are one step closer to securing and sustaining the longevity of this premiere event for years and generations of riders to come" says Hayden Dickason, Event Director.

This year’s event offers nine different event categories, all of which are set to showcase the beauty and surroundings of the Taupō region. A welcome addition to this year’s line up is the inaugural Length of the Lake road event, approx. 55km in length, which begins in Turangi and boasts views of the most scenic stretch of Great Lake Taupō. It is the ultimate event for those wanting to give it a go without tackling the full 160km loop of the 99 Bikes Round The Lake.

For the supporters, the event village will be where all the excitement and magic of the event comes to life. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere, celebrate with your cyclists, rub shoulders with other supporters and get set to take in all the buzz and hype around the event. There will be music, a kid’s fun zone, heaps of displays and activations to get involved with, the new free of charge Kids Pedal Power Ride, and an assortment of food and beverage vendors to keep you fueled and hydrated.

Boasting yet another impressive prize pool this year, there is close to $20,000 in prize money up for grabs, plus spot prizes valued at over $30,000. Prizes include a 20-month lease of a Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto, private charter with Chris Jolly Outdoors, JetBlack Ultimate Indoor Trainer Suite, BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Artwork, $2,000 Ride Holidays voucher, bikes from the team at 99 Bikes, Garmin prize packs and a Pascoes gift card.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the region for the mecca of cycling events New Zealand has to offer. Celebrating its 44th year, the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is where you want to be this weekend.

Download the app for all the event info and to follow rider’s progress on the day. Simply search Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge in your app store.

BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com

ABOUT BDO LAKE TAUPŌ CYCLE CHALLENGE



The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is NZ’s largest cycling event, with thousands of participants from around New Zealand and the world taking part each year.

It is best known for the 99 Bikes Round the Lake event, the one-lap circumnavigation of Lake Taupō, although this is just one of nine event categories on offer, with road cycling, mountain bike, gravel and family ride options for individuals and teams, catering to all levels of cycling and fitness abilities.

www.cyclechallenge.com

OUR WHO & WHY



The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge team are privileged to be tasked with delivering one of New Zealand’s largest annual sporting events. We are motivated by our passion for showcasing the beauty of the Great Lake Taupō region and celebrating the joy of riding with the cycling community and their supporters.

Our mission is to provide the best experience possible and one that offers something for everyone from the absolute beginner through to the elite rider. The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge aims to inspire and allow participants to push their personal limits and challenge themselves in the confines of a fun, safe and well organised event.

Now, in its 44th year, the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge has become an iconic event, touching the hearts of generations of Kiwis and international riders for what we hope will be many years to come. From a grass roots beginning to one of New Zealand’s most iconic and well-respected sporting events, the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge team of proud and dedicated locals are committed to ensuring the event’s continued success.

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is a Rotary run event and generates one of the largest economic impacts of any event in the Taupō region. Owned by a Charitable Trust and governed by a Rotary-appointed Board, all surpluses are injected back into the local community, benefitting a number of worthy groups and organisations.

