The Long Waves Of Our Ocean: New Responses To Pacific Poems Exhibition At The National Library

The concept of tūakana-tēina (the relationship between old and young) is brought to life in the The long waves of our ocean exhibition, showing at the National Library from 26 November.

Sione Tuívailala Monū, Kanokupolu Portrait Two, 2020

This exciting inter-generational and inter-disciplinary exhibition connects early-career Māori and Pasifika artists with established Māori and Pasifika poets, resulting in 14 stunning new artworks.

The long waves of our ocean takes its shape around a collection of five poems by Alistair Campbell, Keri Hulme, J. C. Sturm, Hone Tuwhare and Albert Wendt. These poems share an engagement with Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa (the Pacific Ocean) that is the driving force behind the exhibition, which seeks to address the enduring presence of the ocean in Aotearoa’s artistic histories and the waves of influence that follow closely behind.

In recognition of these waves, which stretch far beyond the small shore of this exhibition, artists Sione Faletau, Ayesha Green, Turumeke Harrington, Ana Iti, Sione Tuívailala Monū, Ammon Ngakuru and James Tapsell-Kururangi were invited to take inspiration from the poems and reflect that in their works.

“The long waves of our ocean exhibition searches for the shape of poetry beyond written or spoken language, describing waves of influence using new materials and images,” says curator Hanahiva Rose.

In support of the exhibition, the National Library has partnered with Oyster and Moon to feature up-and-coming Māori and Pasifika artisans in its Te Āmiki shop. Bespoke jewellery, artisan chocolate and Chatham Island honey are just some of the products on offer.

“In the exhibition and the store, the Library is inspiring the next generation of Māori and Pasifika talent and providing pathways to audiences and customers,” says Tui Te Hau, Director Public Engagement at the National Library.

The long waves of our ocean will be in the Main Gallery of the National Library from 26 November 2022 to 27 May 2023. Entry is free.

The long waves of our ocean: New responses to Pacific poems

26 November 2022 to 27 May 2022 | National Library Gallery, Ground floor

Mon to Fri – 9am to 5pm | Sat – 9am to 1pm

Free entry

