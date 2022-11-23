Tuawahine Tour Returns To Celebrate Wāhine Toa Onstage And Off

TUAWAHINE TOUR returns to celebrate Wāhine Toa onstage and offFollowing a sold out Matariki show in Tāmaki Makaurau last year, TUAWAHINE TOUR is returning in 2023 with three North Island dates the week of International Women’s Day.

Musical director and recording artist Ria Hall says TUAWAHINE TOUR showcases a mix of reimagined classics, original songs, and waiata, celebrating the best of feminine power and strength.

“Established and emerging artists will join forces for three spellbinding live music shows - celebrating te mana o te wahine through waiata with a great night out for everyone.”

Headline acts include Aotearoa icons Anika Moa and Annie Crummer, world-renowned country artist Tami Neilson as well as emerging chart toppers Paige and AMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year Georgia Lines.

Each act will be supported by a powerhouse band featuring Julia Deans and Anna Coddington on guitar and backing vocals, Seylene Ulberg on keys, Marika Hodgson on Bass, Naomi Fata on Drums and Ria Hall featuring on backing vocals.

“TUAWAHINE is a night out for all the ladies! Fans can get nan, mum, aunties, sisters or their squad together. It's the perfect time to come together during the week of International Women’s Day in 2023.”

TUAWAHINE TOUR will hit Auckland’s Aotea Centre on March 2nd, Havelock North’s Black Barn Vineyard on March 3rd and round off at Wellington’s Opera House on March 10th. General sale tickets are available from tomorrow - Thursday 24th November.

For the first time, the TUAWAHINE acts will also take their impact beyond the stage and into the tour date communities to inspire and engage with local wāhine musicians.

AMA winner Tami Neilson says TUAWAHINE stands strong as a statement of the support needed to address gaps for wāhine artists in the Aotearoa music scene.

“By putting female artists centre stage, we all get to participate in the creation of a space where female empowerment is shared through music, and embodied through performance.

“I can’t wait to join this lineup of wāhine toa!”

Alongside Ria Hall, event crew janda (M9, Vodafone NZ Music Awards) started TUAWAHINE as part of their kaupapa to set up world-class events and spaces that celebrate te ao Māori and te ao wāhine.

TUAWAHINE general sale tickets are available here for Auckland, here for Havelock North, and here for Wellington.

© Scoop Media

