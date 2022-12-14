Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The ACES Gear Up For Round Two Against The Stags At Pukekura Park

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 11:45 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The ACES will look to recover quickly from yesterday’s loss to the Central Stags with an identical fixture at the same ground tomorrow.

A similar scenario last weekend in Hamilton allowed the ACES to bounce back against Northern Districts, having also lost the first match of a dual showdown. Unfortunately, that match was curtailed by rain, preventing a result despite an improved performance from the ACES batters.

There is only one change from yesterday’s match with Adi Ashok sitting out as he recovers from illness. As the squad travelled with 13 players, no extra players will need to be called on.

The forecast for New Plymouth is cloudy with a high chance of showers throughout the day.

Ford Trophy Round Six | Auckland ACES vs. Central Districts
15 December | Pukekura Park
11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Mark Chapman (Parnell)
Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Matt Gibson (Cornwall)
Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)
Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)
Simon Keene (North Shore)
Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)
William O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
George Worker (Cornwall)

