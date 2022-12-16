Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big Weekend Double Header Awaits HEARTS After Month-Long Wait

Friday, 16 December 2022, 11:49 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

After an almost month-long wait, the HEARTS are finally back in action for a big weekend double-header vs. Canterbury at Kennards Hire Community Oval.

These back-to-back 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches mark the first time cricket has been played at Kennards Hire Community Oval since the second Plunket Shield fixture for the ACES against the Central Stags in late October and the first games for the HEARTS since their weather-affected double header against the Central Hinds in New Plymouth last month.

Prue Catton will captain the side for the first time in the absence of Lauren Down, who is currently in the WhiteFerns squad facing the Bangladesh Women.

Also unavailable due to WhiteFerns commitments are Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold.

Despite these absences, the HEARTS have named a strong squad, counterbalancing exciting young prospects like Emma Irwin and Anna Browning with the experience of players such as Arlene Kelly and Katie Perkins.

The forecast is Saturday is for rain, possibly heavy from afternoon onwards. Sunday sees an improvement with possible fine spells developing in the afternoon.

Both games start at 10:30am and are free entry.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Rounds Four & Five | Auckland HEARTS vs. Canterbury
17 & 18 December | Kennards Hire Community Oval
10:30am Start | FREE ENTRY

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)

Anna Browning (Takapuna)
Sarah Carnachan (wk) (Cornwall)

Prue Catton (c) (Auckland University)

Amie Hucker (Cornwall)
Emma Irwin (Takapuna)

Arlene Kelly (Takapuna)
Amberly Parr (Howick Pakuranga)
Katie Perkins (Cornwall)
Josie Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)
Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

Makayla Templeton (Papatoetoe)

© Scoop Media

