ACES & HEARTS Name Strong Squads For Dream11 Super Smash Openers

It’s that time of year again! The 2022/23 season kicks into overdrive with the arrival of the Dream11 Super Smash and double-header matches are back!

First up, the ACES and HEARTS take on Canterbury Kings and Magicians at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Boxing Day.

Both teams have named strong squads with the return of some senior players and the potential debut of a notable ACES player.

The HEARTS will benefit from the homecoming of their WhiteFerns players with captain Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold linking up with the squad and providing extra firepower with bat and ball.

Meanwhile, the ACES will enjoy the return of Lockie Ferguson, who has been named in the squad for his first domestic match of the season.

Regular skipper Robbie O’Donnell will sit out with illness with brother and top order batter Will O’Donnell making his captaincy debut in his absence.

Netherlands batter Max O’Dowd is also in line to make a potential debut for the ACES. O’Dowd, who represented the Dutch team and performed superbly at the T20 World Cup in October, was born in Auckland and plays his club cricket for Hibiscus Coast Cricket Club.

His presence in the ACES batting arsenal will help to fill in the hole left by Martin Guptill, who is unavailable for the Super Smash due to his commitments with the Big Bash League in Australia.

The HEARTS will kick off proceedings vs. The Magicians at 1:50pm with the ACES vs. Kings match starting at 5:30pm. Both games are live on Spark Sport.

Dream11 Super Smash Round One | Auckland HEARTS vs. Canterbury Magicians

1:50pm, 26 December | Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)

Skye Bowden (Howick Pakuranga)

Anna Browning (Takapuna)

Prue Catton (Auckland University)

Lauren Down (Takapuna) (c)

Izzy Gaze (Takapuna)

Amie Hucker (Cornwall)

Fran Jonas (Cornwall)

Arlene Kelly (Takapuna)

Molly Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)

Katie Perkins (Cornwall)

Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

Makayla Templeton (Papatoetoe)

Dream11 Super Smash Round One | Auckland ACES vs. Canterbury Kings

5:30pm, 26 December | Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Lockie Ferguson (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Ben Horne (Parnell)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

Max O’Dowd (Hibiscus Coast)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

