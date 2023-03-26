#Maranga – Rise Up Aotearoa Unites A Nation

The #MARANGA – Rise up Aotearoa national relief concert has raised more than $700,000 for whānau and communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Across eight hours, the Whakaata Māori concert rolled out stars including Stan Walker, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Rob Ruha, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, King Kapisi, Maisey Rika, Kings, Teeks, Louis Baker, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and Ardijah.

Artists were left humbled and thanking Aotearoa, New Zealand for their support.

“We are a people of action, not just words. We do the do. Just to be a part of it I felt privileged. It was beautiful because we had all these incredible artists come together to support, to tautoko the kaupapa. I feel very privileged. I feel proud of our people and proud of us as tangata whenua and how we always respond. We don’t sit there. We do it.” – Stan Walker

“It’s one of those rare occasions where we get to come together as musicians, but everything is so easy. It’s not contrived. We hope everyone felt the same vibe when we performed today and how much we are giving of ourselves for this kaupapa that we believe in.” - Ria Hall

Ria Hall. Credit: Whakaata Māori

“It’s been an amazing day. I can’t believe how many amazing artists there are today, from this morning all the way to tonight. We haven’t even finished and my heart is already full, so been a pleasure, been an honour to be a part of this whole kaupapa” Troy Kingi

“Tēnei konohete ko te mutunga kē mai o te ataahua. He wairua pai, he wairua tau, he wairua ngāwari, he whakakotahitanga o ngā kaiwaiata katoa, puta noa te motu, te iwi Māori kua tae mai ki tēnei o tātou kaupapa mō ō tātou whānau e noho mokemoke ana, e noho mamae ana i te waipuke nui, so, he tūmomo āhua tēnei. Mōku ake, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. This concert has been really beautiful. The wairua is good, it’s calm, it’s easy, it’s been a gathering of all the Māori artists from around the country, who’ve come today for our families who are feeling left out, who are hurting from the floods, so, for me this has been the gift that keeps on giving.” Maisey Rika



#Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa, in partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and supported by Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, is the biggest relief concert to be broadcast live across multiple media in New Zealand history.

The free concert from Parrs Park in West Auckland, was simulcast across TVNZ 2, TVNZ+, TikTok Australia & New Zealand, Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi national iwi radio network, Radio New Zealand, New Zealand Herald, STUFF, Pacific Broadcasting Corporation and TikTok, ensuring that this modern-day telethon would reach every home and device across the country and most parts of the world.

“We are humbled but not surprised by the overwhelming generosity and unity of Aotearoa to band together and support our communities in this time of need” says Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima.

A fusion of personalities rallied audiences including Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison, Luke Bird, Ani-Piki Tuari, Matty McLean, Pere Wihongi, Kihi Ririnui, Jenny-May Clarkson and Marcia Hopa.

A favourite crowd moment was the surprise appearance on stage of Cliff Curtis and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa. Momoa threw #MARANGA t-shirts to fans and even removed his own t-shirt when encouraged.

Donations from #Maranga – Rise Up Aotearoa will be distributed by the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency which has been working with communities through flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Donation lines will remain open until 30 April 2023.

Donations can be made in the following ways:

TXT to KOHA – A txt to koha line is available. Simply txt KOHA to 206 for an instant $3 donation billed to your mobile phone account Donation QR Code – A QR code is available. Simply scan this dedicated QR from the TV, online or at the concert (ask one of our Hapai ō) and you can donate online using your debit or credit card. Direct Transfer to the #MARANGA – Rise Up Aotearoa #MARANGA – Rise Up Aotearoa 12-3252-0065242-50

For more information: marangariseup.co.nz

