New Zealand Ironwoman Eyes Up Australian Ironwoman Crown

Friday, 31 March 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

New Zealand's Ironwoman Danielle McKenzie is aiming to make history this weekend as she competes in the Australian Ironwoman finals.

On Sunday, McKenzie, who works as a surf lifeguard at Northcliffe in Queensland, will face off against 15 other athletes on Perth's Scarborough Beach. If she emerges victorious, she will become the first person to hold both Ironwoman titles in New Zealand and Australia.

"As athletes, we train so hard, so winning on finals day would be an incredible achievement," McKenzie said. "While the Ironwoman title would be fantastic, we'll take it as it comes."

Fellow New Zealanders Olivia Corrin (Northcliffe), Cory Taylor (Northcliffe), Max Beattie (Surfers Paradise), and Joe Collins (Northcliffe) have also advanced to Sunday's final.

All events at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships will be streamed live on Facebook at @SLSAustralia. The Australian Ironman and Ironwoman finals will be held on Sunday, April 2, and will be streamed live on SBS OnDemand.

