Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aniva Arts Resident To Create Multimedia Body Of Work

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Tāmaki Makaurau artist Manuha’apai Vaeatangitau has been selected as the Aniva Arts Resident at Pātaka Art+Museum for 2023, in partnership with Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa.

The progamme offers a paid, three-month residency based at Pātaka in Porirua for a Pacific artist or practitioner who identifies as LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF.

Manuha’apai Vaeatangitau (they/she), or Manu Vaea for short, is a practicing interdisciplinary artist.

Her work often responds to themes of cultural transformation, seeking to assert queer Pacific identities into social and cultural visibility.

"We had an exceptional pool of applicants this year, from all over Aotearoa," says Pātaka Director Ana Sciascia.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for Pātaka to host a great artist such as Manu and support her in her art practice to create an exciting exhibition."

Vaea’s practice ranges across mediums of illustration, poetry, performance and music. She was the 2019 recipient of the Creative NZ and Massey University Arts and Creativity category of the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award and has extended her art to acting, playing the role of Pua in the Prime TV/Neon show Not Even.

Vaea is an editorial regular on many high-end television and film productions, and a staple figure for local LGBTQIA+ conversations, spanning ballroom, arts, and activism.

During her residency at Pātaka, Vaea will create a multimedia exhibition consisting of a soundscape, moving images and textile paintings that expands on themes of indigenous queerness and identity, erotic and mythological beauty, called Koe Tau’atāina o e Leitī - The Freedom/Emancipation of the Leitī.

Manu says the residency will allow her the freedom to make what she wants, while being supported within a framework designed for artists like her.

"It means I get to push the boundaries of my practice and explore themes I may not necessarily be able to safely in other spaces.

"Even being afforded the time to just hone-in on a single idea and to flesh it out and turn it into a world is such a privilege and is so exciting and daunting at the same time."

Ali Foa’i, Creative New Zealand’s Principal Advisor, Pacific Arts, is thrilled with this announcement.

"Queer Pasifika creatives are inherently community-minded - so we see this opportunity as influential not only on the successful applicant’s individual career, but on their community as well," he says.

"We’re over the moon to be able to offer this opportunity to Manu. We were really impressed by her radical honesty and her multimedia exhibition concept. I’m excited to see how her time at Pātaka will impact the Porirua MVPFAFF+/LGBTQIA+ community, and her own trajectory as a multi-disciplinary artist."

Manu’s exhibition will be on display at Pātaka in late 2023.

What does MVPFAFF mean?

M for Mahu in Tahiti and Hawai’i

V for Vaka sa lewa lewa in Fiji

P for Palopa in Papua New Guinea

F for Fa’afafine in Samoa and American Samoa

A for Akava’ine in the Cook Islands

The second F for Fakaleiti or leiti in the Kingdom of Tonga

 

ENDS

 

For more information contact:

Kris Dando | Principal Communications Advisor, Porirua City Council

Email: kris.dando@poriruacity.govt.nz, Tel: +64 (0)4 237 3814, Mobile: +64 (0)27 698 2509

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Binoy Kampmark: Barry Humphries: Misunderstood Anarchist Of Culture

He was always a step ahead, his mind geared not only for the next move, but the next sequence ... He created an antipodean version of dada art [who] confused, baffled and enraged audiences with his polymathic, panoramic reach. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 